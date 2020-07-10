What channel is Wolves v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves head into Sunday’s early kick-off with Everton figuring out victory is paramount if they’re to take care of the bold dream of securing Champions League soccer for subsequent season.

The Molineux membership have suffered two defeats from two Premier League fixtures to immediately endanger their top-tier European aspirations.

Everton head to Wolverhampton hoping to mount a late assault on a Europa League spot, though these desires are fading quick.

The Toffees have received simply one among their final 4 away video games and Sunday’s encounter may very well be tough.

In the meantime, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will probably be determined to finish his facet’s two-game aim drought.

When is Wolves v Everton on TV?

Wolves v Everton will happen on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Everton will kick off at 12pm – the match is the primary of 4 Premier League video games being performed on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Everton on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Major Occasion from 11:30am.

This sport is additionally obtainable to observe live on free-to-air channels Decide TV and Sky One.

The best way to live stream Wolves v Everton on-line

Wolves v Everton odds

guess365 odds: Wolves (21/10) Draw (11/5) Everton (11/4)*

Wolves v Everton team news

Wolves: Adama Traore dislocated his shoulder within the loss to Sheffield United in midweek however performed on till 79 minutes, so could also be obtainable on Sunday.

Traore was the one substitute in that sport and the supervisor might deliver Leander Dendoncker into his XI this time.

Everton: Mason Holgate missed the draw with Southampton on Thursday with a shin damage and will probably be assessed forward of Sunday’s tie.

Theo Walcott was an unused sub final trip on his return from an belly challenge, and might begin. Djibril Sidibe received 45 minutes towards Saints and is additionally in competition, however Fabian Delph is more likely to miss the sport.

Our prediction: Wolves v Everton

Wolves could also be on a foul run of type however they’re nonetheless the stronger facet of the 2 right here.

Santo will wish to see a response from his males following two straight defeats with out scoring, but Everton’s defensive file since Challenge Restart has been spectacular.

This sport might properly see targets early on however we might have to attend till the dying minutes for a winner.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-1 Everton

(Wolves to win 2-1: 9/1 at Guess365)

