What channel is Wolves v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves are determined for a backlash show in opposition to Fulham after struggling an embarrassing defeat final day trip within the Premier League.

The much-fancied Midlands facet seemed strong of their opening Premier League fixtures, which made their 4-0 loss at West Ham all of the extra surprising final weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo could have drilled the significance of an enormous show this weekend into his gamers all week with Fulham in a dangerous place already.

The west London facet have struggled to deal with the Premier League to this point, having misplaced to Arsenal, Leeds and Aston Villa of their opening fixtures – conceding not less than three in every – and will hope to point out an improved show at Molineux.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you could find out about find out how to watch Wolves v Fulham on TV and on-line.

When is Wolves v Fulham on TV?

Wolves v Fulham will happen on Sunday 4th October 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Fulham on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 1pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or decide up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 monthly.

live stream Wolves v Fulham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Wolves v Fulham team news

Wolves: TBC

Fulham: TBC

Our prediction: Wolves v Fulham

Wolves gained’t do this once more. Their West Ham consequence was a freak one, and not consultant of the standard of their squad or trajectory of the membership.

Raul Jimenez is primed for an enormous day after a disappointing personal objective final weekend, whereas Conor Coady gained’t enable his defence to change off once more this week.

Scott Parker is already underneath stress to reshuffle his defence however realistically, how a lot distinction can he make in every week?

Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Fulham

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular friends, FPL ideas and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.