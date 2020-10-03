What channel is Wolves v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves are determined for a backlash show towards Fulham after struggling an embarrassing defeat final outing within the Premier League.

The much-fancied Midlands facet regarded stable of their opening Premier League fixtures, which made their 4-0 loss at West Ham all of the extra stunning final weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo may have drilled the significance of a giant show this weekend into his gamers all week with Fulham in a dangerous place already.

The west London facet have struggled to deal with the Premier League thus far, having misplaced to Arsenal, Leeds and Aston Villa of their opening fixtures – conceding a minimum of three in every – and will hope to point out an improved show at Molineux.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it's essential to find out about the best way to watch Wolves v Fulham on TV and on-line.

When is Wolves v Fulham on TV?

Wolves v Fulham will happen on Sunday 4th October 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Fulham on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 1pm.

The right way to live stream Wolves v Fulham on-line

Wolves v Fulham team news

Wolves: TBC

Fulham: TBC

Our prediction: Wolves v Fulham

Wolves gained’t try this once more. Their West Ham outcome was a freak one, and not consultant of the standard of their squad or trajectory of the membership.

Raul Jimenez is primed for a giant day after a disappointing personal objective final weekend, whereas Conor Coady gained’t enable his defence to modify off once more this week.

Scott Parker is already below stress to reshuffle his defence however realistically, how a lot distinction can he make in every week?

Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Fulham

