What channel is Wolves v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City have some Premier League fixtures to compensate for as they kick-start their 2020/21 season live on TV in opposition to Wolves at Molineux.

Whereas most sides have performed two video games thus far, City are but to kick a ball competitively this season because of a delayed summer time break.

Pep Guardiola will demand an enormous efficiency from his aspect to get the ball rolling, and they’ll want one in opposition to a highly-fancied Wolves outfit with loads to play for this time round.

Wolves flirted with the Champions League and Europa League locations in 2020/21 however missed out on each.

Now they’re again with a strengthened squad and a clutch of younger skills brimming with high quality and confidence – a ripe mixture to hit the heights within the Premier League.

When is Wolves v Man City on TV?

Wolves v Man City will happen on Monday 21st September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are two Premier League video games happening on Monday evening together with Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man City on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 8pm.

live stream Wolves v Man City on-line

Wolves v Man City team news

Wolves: Jonny is the one damage absentee for Wolves, that means new boy Marcal is prone to proceed at left-back.

Adama Traore began in the appropriate wing-back place final week and is prone to discover his dwelling there till an anticipated deal for Nelson Semedo is accomplished.

Man City: Aguero is out for a few months whereas Bernardo Silva is additionally sidelined via damage.

Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez each contracted COVID-19 in the course of the break and subsequently missed pre-season, however each are anticipated to function right here.

Our prediction: Wolves v Man City

Wolves beat City twice final season, proving a thorn in Guardiola’s aspect as they misplaced floor on Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males boast higher energy in depth than final time round, they’re rock-solid on the again and in Raul Jimenez, they boast a excellent talisman able to match-winning strikes and offering for these round him.

It speaks volumes that Diogo Jota’s departure gained’t go away them brief as Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence step up their performances.

Nevertheless, a reminder that Manchester City are nonetheless Manchester City. They haven’t gone stale in a single day, even with out Sergio Aguero up entrance for now. Kevin De Bruyne stays the best expertise in world soccer not named Lionel or Cristiano, Raheem Sterling can be raring to go and Phil Foden has a couple of level to show.

Anticipate a very good one. Anticipate a detailed one.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Man City

