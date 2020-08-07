What channel is Wolves v Olympiakos on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves are sitting in a good place as they put together for his or her Europa League spherical of 16 second leg towards Olympiakos.

The Midlands aspect missed out on subsequent season’s Europa League qualification by way of the Premier League regardless of ending seventh as Arsenal gained the FA Cup.

They are going to be eager to take advantage of this season’s marketing campaign after cruising by way of to this stage of the knockouts.

Wolves drew 1-1 with the Greek giants within the first leg. Youssef El-Arabi bagged for Olympiakos earlier than Pedro Neto levelled with an essential away aim for the Premier League aspect.

Nuno Espirito Santo will hope his males can produce a sterling defensive show, figuring out {that a} clear sheet would assure their place within the subsequent spherical.

When is Wolves v Olympiakos on TV?

Wolves v Olympiakos will happen on Thursday sixth August 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Olympiakos will kick off at 8pm – the match will observe Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers at 5:55pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Olympiakos on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

The right way to live stream Wolves v Olympiakos on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Olympiakos team news

Wolves: There are not any damage issues for Wolves proper now – Santo has the luxurious of a fully-fit squad.

Daniel Podence will hope to obtain a begin towards his previous membership.

Olympiakos: Ruben Semedo was despatched off within the first leg, which means he misses out by way of suspension.

Pope About Cisse might begin in his absence.

Our prediction: Wolves v Olympiakos

The away aim actually modifications the complexion of this tie. Wolves don’t essentially want to attain, they simply want to face agency.

Santo might be very happy for his males to maintain the scoresheet goalless for so long as potential and hit Olympiakos on the counter as their want for a aim will increase.

If Olympiakos pour all of their efforts into discovering the online, the likes of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have confirmed their deadliness on the break and might strike late to kill the tie.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos

