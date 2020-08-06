What channel is Wolves v Olympiakos on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves are sitting in a good place as they put together for his or her Europa League spherical of 16 second leg towards Olympiakos.

The Midlands facet missed out on subsequent season’s Europa League qualification by the Premier League regardless of ending seventh as Arsenal received the FA Cup.

They are going to be eager to take advantage of this season’s marketing campaign after cruising by to this stage of the knockouts.

Wolves drew 1-1 with the Greek giants within the first leg. Youssef El-Arabi bagged for Olympiakos earlier than Pedro Neto levelled with an vital away purpose for the Premier League facet.

Nuno Espirito Santo will hope his males can produce a sterling defensive show, understanding {that a} clear sheet would assure their place within the subsequent spherical.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it’s essential to find out about tips on how to watch the Wolves v Olympiakos sport on TV and on-line.

When is Wolves v Olympiakos on TV?

Wolves v Olympiakos will happen on Thursday sixth August 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Olympiakos will kick off at 8pm – the match will comply with Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers at 5:55pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Olympiakos on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV cross.

The way to live stream Wolves v Olympiakos on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Olympiakos team news

Wolves: There aren’t any damage issues for Wolves proper now – Santo has the luxurious of a fully-fit squad.

Daniel Podence will hope to obtain a begin towards his previous membership.

Olympiakos: Ruben Semedo was despatched off within the first leg, which means he misses out by suspension.

Pope About Cisse might begin in his absence.

Our prediction: Wolves v Olympiakos

The away purpose actually modifications the complexion of this tie. Wolves don’t essentially want to attain, they simply want to face agency.

Santo shall be very happy for his males to maintain the scoresheet goalless for so long as doable and hit Olympiakos on the counter as their want for a purpose will increase.

If Olympiakos pour all of their efforts into discovering the online, the likes of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have confirmed their deadliness on the break and might strike late to kill the tie.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos

