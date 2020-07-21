What Charlize Theron Would Like Netflix’s The Old Guard Sequel To Be About

It is left ambiguous as to what Quynh’s intentions are, however the film implies that she could have misplaced her thoughts resulting from her expertise within the coffin, and if that is the case, she’s in all probability not seeking to rejoin Andy. She’s greater than possible going to be the antagonist of the following film, assuming there’s a subsequent film. And the battle between Andy and Quynh is all of the extra intriguing as a result of we definitely do not know an excellent deal in regards to the lives the 2 led collectively. There was definitely a deep friendship, however there could possibly be way more as effectively.