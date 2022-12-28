What Checo Pérez needs to be runner-up in Abu Dhabi

Sergio Pérez must surpass Charles Leclerc on points to be runner-up in 2022 (Leonhard Foeger/REUTERS)

Red Bull Racing He officially achieved his best season in the history of Formula 1 with the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships secured. To close with a flourish, they will look for the one two in the table of the individual contest, so the Mexican Sergio Czech Pérez has the obligation to separate from Charles Leclerc, with whom he is tied, in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The last race of the 2022 F1 season promises great emotions. The driver from Guadalajara, Jalisco, has before him the possibility of achieving his best campaign in the Yas Marina Circuit. However, being on equal points with Czech In the table, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will seek the same goal. In this regard, there is only one possible scenario for the Mexican to keep the silver position.

The Monegasque and the Mexican are in second and third place, respectively, in the Drivers’ Championship. The two competitors have 290 units in his personal statistics so, whatever happens, Czech Perez has the obligation to score more points than Leclerc in the last race of the year or he will allow his rival to keep the coveted position.

Any scenario where Pérez is in front of Leclerc at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be favorable. The only sure way to secure runner-up is if Czech manages to keep the 25 units awarded by the competition to the pilot who finishes on top of the podium. In that case it wouldn’t matter if the Ferrari driver finished second.

Only if Pérez finishes in ninth position and Leclerc in tenth, the Mexican should prevent his rival from adding the fastest lap unit because that way both will add a couple of units. The most favored with the situation will be the partner of Carlos Sainz Jr.

It is worth mentioning that, in the event that neither of them add units or do so in the same amount, the figure in the drivers’ world table will maintain the tie and the runner-up will be Charles Leclerc. The criterion to define the best in this situation will be the number of first places throughout the season, a category in which the Mexican is at a disadvantage.

Checo Pérez seeks to improve his best historical position in the Drivers’ Championship (AP / Hussein Malla)

Unlike the 2021 season, where first place was decided in the last breaths of the contest, in 2022 the distribution among the first five competitors was more spaced. The most disadvantaged driver in the classification of the last two years was Lewis Hamilton Well, having been the second best of the past period, he will aspire to stay with the fourth, fifth or sixth position along with George Russell and Carlos Sainz Jr.

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 429 points – Champion.

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 290 points.

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 290 points.

4. George Russell (Mercedes) 265 points.

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 240 points.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 234 points.

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 113 points.

In the event that Sergio Pérez manages to keep the second position, it will be his best campaign as a Formula 1 driver. In the two most recent years with Racing Point and Red Bull his maximum result was fourth place with 125 and 190 unitsrespectively.

