What Chicago P.D. Fans Missed From Tracy Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton FBI Crossover

FBI aired the first-ever cross-network Dick Wolf crossover with NBC’s One Chicago because of Tracy Spiridakos taking a break from Chicago P.D. to assist out OA and the remainder of the feds on CBS. As Hailey Upton, she labored with the FBI crew to unravel the case of a drug deal gone unhealthy and the our bodies that dropped because of this, which was all nicely and good for FBI followers. For P.D. followers who did not try the crossover episode however need to know what went down with Hailey, learn on!