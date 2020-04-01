What Chicago P.D. Fans Missed From Tracy Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton FBI Crossover

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 2 finale of FBI on CBS, known as “Emotional Rescue,” that includes Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton.
FBI aired the first-ever cross-network Dick Wolf crossover with NBC’s One Chicago because of Tracy Spiridakos taking a break from Chicago P.D. to assist out OA and the remainder of the feds on CBS. As Hailey Upton, she labored with the FBI crew to unravel the case of a drug deal gone unhealthy and the our bodies that dropped because of this, which was all nicely and good for FBI followers. For P.D. followers who did not try the crossover episode however need to know what went down with Hailey, learn on!
Hailey Upton In New York After Leaving Chicago P.D.
Hailey left Chicago to assist out the FBI in New York Metropolis because of Hank Voight’s resolution on the finish of the most recent Chicago P.D. episode, known as “Traces,” when he got here to the conclusion that Hailey wanted to be taught a lesson and cease crossing strains that have been turning her into him. Hailey wasn’t blissful about it when final seen on P.D., however she did not attempt to get out of it.
Cue the start of FBI‘s “Emotional Rescue” Season 2 finale! Hailey ditched the free hair, plaid shirts, and denims that she will get to put on to work at Intelligence for a extra skilled look to slot in with the feds. SAC Isobel Castille introduced that Detective Hailey Upton had come from Chicago P.D. as a part of an “inter-agency coaching program,” which elaborates on what Voight informed Hailey on the finish of Chicago P.D.‘s “Traces.”
Voight had mentioned that “New York’s FBI job drive is on the lookout for a loan-out officer.” Castille echoed Voight’s assertion that the project would final a “few weeks,” which implies that Hailey would have been over on FBI for extra than simply “Emotional Rescue” if not for the coronavirus forcing a halt to manufacturing on FBI (and Chicago P.D.).
Hailey Upton’s FBI Companion
Hailey was partnered with Agent Omar Adom Zidan. Higher identified on FBI as OA, he was additionally lacking his common accomplice, Maggie, because of her undercover project. Hailey and OA did not get off to the strongest begin, with OA’s feedback about Chicago P.D. hanging a nerve, Hailey’s tough ways not going over nicely with the FBI agent, and Hailey knocking New York pizza.
Nonetheless, they have been civil {and professional}, and adequate at their jobs that they fashioned a bond and appeared nicely on their strategy to a enjoyable, cross-network friendship. It positively wasn’t the partnership Hailey has constructed over three seasons with Jay Halstead on P.D., and their bond positively did not seem to be it will head in a romantic path, which is nice information for Upstead followers!
On the partnership entrance, the episode ended with Hailey and OA headed out for a beer to proceed bonding. OA had discovered that Hailey turned a cop due to her abusive previous, and he promised to inform why he’d turn into a fed over drinks.
Hailey Upton On The Case
As for the case, Hailey’s arrival turned out to be nice timing, for the reason that drug deal gone incorrect and murders turned out to be linked to the Latin Gamers gang out of Chicago. Hailey knew push the buttons of the gang member they’d in custody, and he or she impressed OA a lot along with her interrogation ways that he was reminded of his common accomplice, with whom he is very shut.
Hailey additional proved her value with the FBI when she linked with a younger lady named Harper, who received caught up within the case as a consequence of her abusive relationship with a supplier.
Hailey was in a position to get by to Harper the place the feds had hit a wall, and the case by no means would have been solved with out her. The truth is, the feds would not have even discovered the supplier’s drug stash in his automobile in time, since Hailey was in a position to find it as a consequence of considered one of her C.I.s again in Chicago realizing set up hiding locations.
Principally, FBI showcased Hailey as a regulation enforcement officer, allowed her to kind a bond with OA that I truthfully liked and would have been blissful to see extra of if FBI Season 2 hadn’t been minimize brief, and makes me marvel if Hailey’s arc on CBS was going to finish with an invite to hitch up.
Talking with CinemaBlend, Tracy Spiridakos did affirm that she’ll be again for Chicago P.D. Season 8, so Chicago P.D. wasn’t pulling a Lindsay with Hailey (and on poor Jay) once more by sending an Intelligence detective to hitch the FBI in New York on a everlasting foundation.
Nonetheless, she slot in nicely with the crew, and there was no actual hazing or awkwardness. I would not have been shocked if Hailey was requested or provided a spot with the FBI, however she would flip it right down to return to CPD. Sadly, if we do ever discover out, it will not be for some time.
Each Chicago P.D. and FBI have completed filming already for the 2019-2020 TV season due to the coronavirus, and the ultimate remaining episodes of P.D. Season 7 will function Intelligence with out Hailey. See what occurs subsequent on Chicago P.D. with the brand new episode, known as “Buried Secrets and techniques,” airing on Wednesday, April Eight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. This is what in retailer for P.D. within the first episode whereas Hailey is in New York:
The clock is on after Ruzek witnesses a girl’s kidnapping and the crew races to place the items collectively. Burgess tries to attach with Ruzek exterior of labor however he mysteriously distances himself from her.
Whereas the subsequent episode is likely to be mild on the Upstead (except Jay is pining to have his accomplice again), perhaps it is going to be heavy on the Burzek! After every part they’ve gone by in Season 7, I hope they catch a break earlier than Season 7 involves its untimely finish. Season 7 presumably will not finish on a killer cliffhanger like in seasons previous because of the early finish of manufacturing, however hopefully the ultimate episodes earlier than the break will probably be memorable.
Chicago P.D. airs because the third present within the three-hour One Chicago block on NBC Wednesdays, staring with Chicago Med at Eight p.m. ET, continuing with Chicago Fireplace at 9 p.m. ET, after which wrapping with P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.
Add Comment