What Chicago P.D.’s Burgess And Ruzek Development Could Mean For Season 8

Burgess and Ruzek haven’t been on the identical web page by just about all of Season 7, apart from the transient comfortable interval after they have been united of their pleasure at changing into mother and father. With their determination to move out to dinner on the finish of “Buried Secrets and techniques,” with no indicators that they have been seeking to rekindle their relationship or be something aside from good buddies, the stage is about for P.D. to go in just about any route with them in Season 8.