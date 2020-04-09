What Chicago P.D.’s Burgess And Ruzek Development Could Mean For Season 8

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 8 episode of Chicago P.D., “Buried Secrets and techniques.”
Just one episode of Chicago P.D. Season 7 stays earlier than the cop drama enters an early hiatus forward of Season 8, however the penultimate installment served up some meals for considered the Burzek selection. After most of a season full of every little thing from very excessive highs to brutal lows, Burgess and Ruzek went by an ordeal in “Buried Secrets and techniques” that would set them up for some intriguing tales in Season 8.
The episode opened with Burgess attempting to get Ruzek to affix her for dinner, solely to later be taught that he’s been sleeping with a bartender. He didn’t look any happier about it than Burgess did when she discovered, and I don’t suppose that may be totally chalked as much as the kidnapping he witnessed!
The reveal that Ruzek was sleeping with any person so quickly after a Burzek breakthrough and never all that far off from when Burgess was nonetheless bodily injured from the miscarriage may have been catastrophic, however the two on-again off-again love pursuits ended the episode simply… nice.
On another present, a preferred potential couple ending up “simply nice” wouldn’t be all that a lot to have fun and even a lot of a improvement, however Chicago P.D. is a present the place “simply nice” can imply “completely nice!” so long as no person is bleeding out, being arrested, and/or committing against the law.
Burgess and Ruzek haven’t been on the identical web page by just about all of Season 7, apart from the transient comfortable interval after they have been united of their pleasure at changing into mother and father. With their determination to move out to dinner on the finish of “Buried Secrets and techniques,” with no indicators that they have been seeking to rekindle their relationship or be something aside from good buddies, the stage is about for P.D. to go in just about any route with them in Season 8.
They actually stand out from the opposite two pairs in Intelligence. What’s up with Upstead stays to be seen, with quite a lot of issues being left unsaid between them, though admitted out loud to others. Upton and Halstead have additionally been coping with their very own points, so not a lot as been simple or easy for them.
As for Rowater — a.ok.a., Rojas and Atwater — the hinted romance between them hasn’t yielded way more than some fist bumps and pleasant conversations. In the meantime, Burgess and Ruzek are seemingly simply nice with one another, there for one another, and surprisingly communicative with one another. On Chicago P.D.!
In fact, provided that that is Chicago P.D. and Season 7 was initially slated to run for extra episodes than simply subsequent week’s finale, Burgess and Ruzek may have wound up again in an ungainly and/or uncomfortable place once more if the season was in a position to finish as supposed.
With just one episode left that wasn’t produced as a finale and is seemingly Atwater-centric, I believe Burgess and Ruzek are more likely to finish the season on good phrases with one another, heat and largely devoid of rigidity. If that’s the case, Season 8 received’t must cope with unanswered questions, which can virtually actually be the case with Upton and Halstead due to Upton’s absence, however will get to start out with a stable dynamic.
Burgess and Ruzek’s newest improvement was a superb factor, for as soon as, and units them up for a doubtlessly nice Season 8. As for what else is about up for Season 8, followers can discover out with the Chicago P.D. Season 7 ender on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the season finales of Chicago Hearth at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET.
