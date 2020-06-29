What Christopher Nolan Told Anne Hathaway About Playing Catwoman – Variety

How did Anne Hathaway turn out to be Catwoman? To painting Batman’s purring nemesis in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film “The Darkish Knight Rises,” the actress realized that she wanted to coach to make herself stronger so she might carry out her personal stunts.

In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors challenge, Hathaway talked with Hugh Jackman in regards to the conversations she had with Nolan earlier than she suited up as Catwoman. Jackman labored with Nolan in 2006’s magician drama “The Status.”

“You understand how you could have these jobs and also you simply go, ‘I don’t understand how I’m going to work once more as a result of this was such enjoyable,’” Hathaway mentioned. “I’m such a director nerd. I really like simply searching for out one of the best administrators I can after which simply watching them. Chris’ entire method to filmmaking is considered one of my favourite ones. He’s damaged it all the way down to its most minimal, but additionally his films are simply so big and ornate. That mixture of actually being intentional about what it was that we had been doing — and likewise, he’s simply so inspiring.”

Hathaway remembered Nolan’s recommendation to get stronger previous to capturing. “Chris sat me down and he mentioned, ‘It has nothing to do along with your look. If we’ve shot tomorrow, I’d be so comfortable.’”

Nolan referenced to her one other actor that he’d work with in a unique movie. “After we did ‘Inception,’ Joseph Gordon-Levitt educated for 12 weeks to do a four-day stunt sequence as a result of he needed to do each shot,” Hathaway recalled Nolan telling her. “I need you to do as a lot of the stunt work as you possibly can. I want you to be sturdy sufficient to try this. I can’t have you ever be a kind of actors that does one take, two takes and then you definately’re too drained. I need you to do every thing.”

“That was what he informed me to get me to embrace the bodily facet of the character and actually commit that,” Hathaway mentioned.

Hathaway additionally recalled a selected element from Nolan’s film units. “He doesn’t permit chairs, and his reasoning is, when you’ve got chairs, individuals will sit, and in the event that they’re sitting, they’re not working,” Hathaway mentioned. “I imply, he has these unbelievable films when it comes to scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It at all times arrives on the finish beneath schedule and beneath finances. I feel he’s onto one thing with the chair factor.”

Variety‘s Actors on Actors challenge celebrates one of the best TV performances of the yr. Hathaway portrays a girl coming to phrases along with her bipolar dysfunction within the Amazon anthology sequence “Trendy Love.” Jackman is receiving one of the best opinions of his profession for enjoying a college superintendent in HBO’s “Unhealthy Schooling.”

