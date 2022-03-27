What did Black Warrior Jr. die of?

Negro Casas’ son-in-law remained in bed for seven months thanks to an injury (Photo: Instagram/@sanelycmll)

The March 17, 2022 unexpected news surprised the members and followers of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL). Black Warrior Jr.heir to the lagoon idol and son-in-law of Negro Casas He died of undisclosed causes. at that moment. Given the speculation, the fighter known as Sanelydaughter of the legendary Mano Negra and aunt of the deceased athlete, clarified that the promising representative of the Mexican pancracy “He left doing what he loved the most.”

Through his Instagram account, Sanely posted a picture of his nephew and dedicated a paragraph to clarify the rumors. According to her testimony, she entered August and september of 2021, The fighter went to train at the Arena México gym in company of The Predators, a faction of the company led by Volador Jr., Magnus, Roar, among others. However, that would be su last preparation sessionbecause he suffered an accident in the ring.

“He gave 1000% training with his family, The Predators, without knowing that it would be his last training and that, due to a movement, cervical fractures. That serious injury kept him for seven months in bed, fighting day by day to recover. Always strong and patient ”, reads the publication of the fighter.

Sanely recognized the sports and family personality of Black Warrior Jr. (Photo: Instagram/@sanelycmll)

The cervical vertebrae are a bony, ligamentous and neural structure. They are located at the top of the column. Although one of its most obvious functions is to connect the head to the trunk and allow rotational movement of the head, also contains structures of the nervous system that allow communication between the brain and the rest of the body.

In that sense, the injury can impact in different ways. According to the website of traumatologist José Félix Vilchez Cavazos, “Any injury to the vertebrae can have serious consequences because the spinal cord passes through them (…) damage to the cord can cause from paralysis to death (…) a spinal cord injury at the level of the cervical spine can lead to temporary or permanent paralysis of the entire body from the neck down.

Although he did not provide more details about the process of Black Warrior Jr., Sanely assured that his nephew experienced a number of complications during the process that led to his passed away on March 17.

Black Warrior Jr. inherited the throne from his father who, before the astonished gaze of the Arena México, lost the mask against Místico in September 2006 (Photo: Instagram/@warrior_jr_original)

“Today we remember him as the great boy he was, always smiling, protector, provider, breadwinner, loving husband, father figure and guide to his brothers. Excellent father, extraordinary son, loving grandson, exemplary nephew, great friend, disciplined, enterprising, hard-working, and many more things”, expressed the heiress of the Black Hand profession.

Days after the unfortunate death of Ramsés de Jesús Toral Reza, in the function of the CMLL on March 22, Dalys The Caribbeanwho was his mother-in-law, paid tribute. When she walked the stage that leads from the locker room to the ring, Jose Casas Ruiz’s wife The black wore the mask of Black Warrior Jr.

During an interview conducted by the channel Wrestling Club after the fight, Dalys spoke about the risk in the pancracy. “It is always difficult (to get into the ring) when a family member leaves, someone so close. The function has to continue, as fighters we know that we are going up and we do not know how we are going to go downbut we have to surrender as always, even with the pain in the soul”he declared.

