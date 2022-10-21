What did FIFA say about Ecuador and the Byron Castillo case?

FIFA filed the Byron Castillo case and confirmed Ecuador in the World Cup.

Ecuador will share a group with Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal, a situation that Chile dreamed of starring mainly, which demanded the classification of the Tri to the orbital appointment, before the registration of the player Byron Castillo, which was considered illegal. However, hope vanished after the pronouncement of FIFA, entity that exposed the final decision and that would change, eventually, depending on a miracle.

The International Football Federation received the lawsuit from Chile, in which it accused Ecuador of illegally registering midfielder Byron David Castillo Segura, who currently plays for Club León in Mexico and is 23 years old. The complaint claimed that the former Barcelona had been born in Colombia, a fact that made it impossible for him to officially represent the Ecuadorian team.

Chile’s claim

The combined toustral He was emphatic in stating that Byron Castillo had Colombian nationality, a reason that supposedly left him off the radar of Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro, who performs his duties as Ecuador’s coach. The irregularity in the registration would not only benefit Chile, but also other CONMEBOL teams that could obtain points in the general classification.

In this case, Castillo was aligned in the formation of the Tri on eight occasions, this, against Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia, Venezuela and Argentina, a fact that aroused the interest of Colombia and Peru, as they escorted Ecuador in the standings and thus could aspire to qualify thanks to the point difference.

The matches in which Ecuador fielded Castillo

September 2, 2021 | Ecuador 2-0 Chile

September 5, 2021 | Ecuador 0-0 Paraguay

September 9, 2021 | Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador

October 7, 2021 | Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia

November 11, 2021 | Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela

November 16, 2021 | Chile 0-2 Ecuador

March 24, 2022 | Paraguay 3-1 Ecuador

March 29, 2022 | Ecuador 1-1 Argentina

Matches played by Byron Castillo with Ecuador. Taken from: Ref. FDD-11556 – FIFA

What was FIFA’s response

On June 10, 2022, FIFA made the decision after a detailed investigation to determine whether there was an infringement in terms of fair play or violation of the principles of the game.

After Anin Yeboah, vice president of the commission, and Thomas Hollerer and Mark Anthony Wade, members of the same, studied the case, they explained in more than 80 points their determination, in which it was concluded to dismiss Chilean demand.

The relevant points

FIFA assured that the Magna Carta of Ecuador allowed Byron Castillo to receive nationality automatically, this, without the need to resort to another process or desk diligence. This designation was decisive and has been maintained until now, because according to the governing body, the flyer retains the documents that identify it as Ecuadorian.

Given this, FIFA confirmed that the legal protection that the player had allowed him to be part of the Ecuadorian ranks and add minutes with said shirt, determining him as “eligible” by the coach Alfaro.

Taking into account the arguments presented by the Ecuadorian Football Federation and the player himself, FIFA considered the lawsuit inadmissible, assuring that it had no other option, emphasizing that neither the player nor the Tri had committed no offence.

Decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Taken from: Decision FDD-11073 – FIFA

Ultimately, FIFA concluded:

1. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to dismiss all charges against the Ecuadorian Football Federation.

2. The disciplinary procedure initiated against the Ecuadorian Football Federation is hereby declared closed.

Summarizing all of its foregoing considerations, the Commission concludes that all charges against the FEF should be dismissed, and that the disciplinary proceeding initiated against it should be archived.

