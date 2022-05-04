What did Half-Life 2: Episode 4 look like? An extensive gameplay shows the shooter before being canceled

The game, under the name Ravenholm, was being developed by Arkane Studios.

Any Half-Life fan will know that one of the sequels to its second installment was going to have the support of Arkane Studios, who have already shown their expertise with works like Dishonored. We talk about Half-Life 2: Episode 4a title that intended to transfer us to the universe created by Valve through the eyes of a different protagonist than the well-known Gordon Freeman. Unfortunately, Arkane was forced to abandon the project as soon as those responsible for the franchise decided cancel it.

Valve canceled Half-Life 2: Episode 3 because it was looking for more innovation for its franchiseThis left a trail of material that would obviously never be used under the Half-Life name. With the name of Ravenholdthe game came to light with a documentary covering Arkane’s 20 years as a video game developer, but the producers of said video were left wanting to share more images from Episode 4.

That is why, as you can see at the beginning of this news, the team of Noclip has gathered several fragments of the game and has turned them into an extensive gameplay of one hour of duration. To this is added the context added by one of the members of Noclip, Danny O’Dwyer, who will break the continuity of the video to clarify the objectives of the protagonist in each situation. In this way, the group intends to preserve this little piece of video game history dedicating a space to it on your YouTube channel.

This gameplay will be a delight for all Half-Life 2 fans, although it should be remembered that Valve canceled Half-Life 2: Episode 3 because they were looking for more innovation for your deliveries. This is exemplified by Half-Life Alyx and an analysis in which we already told you that she has not only explored the limits of Virtual realitybut it has done so with a result that has convinced thousands of fans of the shooter.

