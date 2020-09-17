What did India impose on the ban on exports… Nepal, Bangladesh crying tears of interest

After the Indian government imposed a ban on exports, where onion prices are touching the sky in neighboring Nepal, neighboring Bangladesh has also become deeply concerned. The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has sent a letter through the High Commission of India based in Dhaka, stating that, “The sudden announcement by the Government of India on 14 September 2020, between the two friendly countries in discussions in 2019 and 2020 in this regard and The mutual understanding formed during this time has been weakened. Also Read – Discussion on important issues like high level dialogue, cross-border railways between Nepal and India

Bangladesh has requested to start exporting onions from India

This letter has been made available to Bangladesh media late Wednesday evening. In this letter, it has been requested to take necessary measures to resume onion exports. The letter said that India's sudden announcement in this regard will affect the supply of essential food items in the Bangladesh market.

According to the letter, in a secretary-level meeting of the commerce ministries of the two countries held in Dhaka on 15–16 January 2020, Bangladesh had requested India not to impose export restrictions on essential food items. At the same time, Bangladesh has also requested India to inform it ahead of time if such a ban is necessary.

India stopped exports, Nepal weeping onion tears

Talking about Nepal, where onion was being sold for 20-30 rupees kg till a few days ago, due to India’s decision to ban onion exports, its retail price has reached 150 rupees kg today. Due to rising prices of onions, traders have started hoarding and black marketing in many places. In such a situation, its price may increase further in the coming days. Let us know that India is the largest producer of onions in South Asia and Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia are dependent on Indian onion.

According to a report by Nepali news website Kantipur, many vegetable vendors sold 150 rupees per kg of onions in Kathmandu’s Green Community Agriculture Bazaar, Teenkunema on Thursday morning. Shopkeepers are buying it in the wholesale markets for Rs 70 a kg and the retail price ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 150 a kg.

Explain that the Foreign Trade Directorate under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India on Monday issued a notice banning the export of all types of onions. Onion prices in India are increasing rapidly as onion production has come down due to heavy rains in South India and continuous rains in South Indian states including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have damaged onion production.