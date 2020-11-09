Entertainment

What did Kangana Ranaut do now … Kamala Harris wrote to Kamal Harris, US President JOE BIDEN told Ghazni

November 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is in the discussion about her impeccable statements and tweets, has again tweeted a new tweet. This time, he has tweeted after the election results in America. Kangana has congratulated Kamala Harris, an Indian-origin woman elected Vice President of the US, but in her tweet, she has written Kamala Harris as Kamal Harris. Kangana has compared the new President Joe Biden to Ghazni. Also Read – PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden on winning US presidential election, says – both countries will work together

Kangana, reacting to Kamala Harris’s words, wrote, ‘Ghajini cannot say anything about Biden, he forgets every 5 minutes, he will not be able to walk for more than 1 year. Apparently Kamala Harris will run the show. When a woman moves forward, she also makes room for other women. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for this historic victory. ‘ Also Read – US Presidential Election Result: Trump did not give up, tweeted and claimed victory – Allegations of rigging in election

Kangana has congratulated Kamala Harris and described her as an inspiration for women, but Kangana has either made a mistake once again in writing the tweet or deliberately left an alphabet in Kamala Harris’s name, due to which Kamala Harris The name sounds amazing Harris. Now only Kangana will tell whether she has done this on purpose or she has made a mistake like last time.

America has undergone a major power transition and after defeating Donald Trump, Joe Biden has recorded a historic victory and is now elected the new President of America. Kamala Harris of Indian origin has won the election for the post of Vice President. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are receiving congratulatory messages from all over the world.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.