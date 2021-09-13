What did Karnataka MLA Shrimant Patil say – I didn’t take cash from BJP, requested for ministerial publish, however…

Karnataka Information:In Karnataka, former BJP cupboard minister and birthday celebration’s Kagwad MLA Shrimant Patil made a extraordinary observation on Saturday, wherein he stated that he used to be presented cash through the BJP executive on the time of leaving the Congress. He stated that I joined BJP with out taking any cash. When I used to be requested how much cash I sought after, I refused and requested for a ministerial publish to serve the folk.Additionally Learn – Grandparents have been 270 km away, the lady went out on foot to satisfy, know what came about then…

He stated that I have no idea why I used to be now not made a minister on this executive, however I've been promised a ministerial publish within the subsequent enlargement.

I joined BJP with out taking cash. I used to be requested how much cash I sought after however I refused &requested for minister’s publish to serve folks. I don’t know why I wasn’t made a minister on this government however I’ve been promised ministerial berth in subsequent enlargement: Karnataka MLA Shrimant Patil (11.09) percent.twitter.com/q28p3lzPts – ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021



BJP MLA Shrimant Patil additional stated that I’ve mentioned the cupboard portfolio with senior leaders and the Maratha group could also be prone against me and everyone seems to be hard to incorporate me within the cupboard. Senior BJP leaders have confident me that I can be incorporated within the cupboard.