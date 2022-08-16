What did Messi and the Barcelona players eat in 2014: the incredible menu that went viral

Barcelona won their last Champions League that season (AFP)

The Barcelona of the 2014/15 season he won the treble under the command of Luis Enrique with a team full of stars like Neymar, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, among others. Despite the fact that by then the players were subjected to a strict diet, they also had some allowed and these were given after each game.

Thus, this week a menu that was leaked in September 2014 after a goalless draw against Malaga for La Liga, which they would win the following year as well as the Champions League, went viral. There you can see what was the favorite dish of each one. Messi, For example, he chose a pizza de muzzarellawhich is part of their favorite dishes along with milanesas.

It is curious that no soccer player has chosen foods more closely linked to health, including some like Pique, Ter Stegen and Sergi Roberto they chose sandwiches from Nutella. But the truth is that these were not the usual dinners, but they were allowed once a week.

That Barcelona of Luis Enrique he won as much as he could, he kept The league, the Copa del Rey (by beating Athletic Bilbao 3-1) and the Champions League (3-1 to Juventus). Since then, he has not been crowned again at the European level, beyond the 2015 Super Cup in which he won against Sevilla.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez formed that season one of the best strikers in the history of football (AFP)

THE COMPLETE LIST

Marc Ter Stegen: sushi and nutella sandwich.

Martin Montoya: Ham and cheese pizza.

Gerard Piqué: nutella and fruit sandwich

Ivan Rakitic: sushi (two portions) and fruit.

Sergio Busquets: ham and fruit pizza (only pineapple and strawberry).

Xavi Hernandez: chopped chicken breast and ham pizza.

Pedro: ham and cheese pizza, cheese and turkey sandwich and fruit.

Andres Iniesta: ham and cheese pizza and Bologna mortadella and Iberian chorizo ​​sandwich.

Luis Suarez: Ham and cheese pizza and caesar salad.

Lionel Messi: Cheese pizza.

Neymar: pizza with ham and cheese and fruit.

Rafinha: ham and cheese pizza, sushi (two portions) and banana (two).

Claudio BravoPairing: white paste and fruit.

Javier Mascheranor: pasta and fruit salad (two pieces).

Marc Bartra: ham and cheese pizza and sushi.

Douglas: Cheese pizza.

Jordi Alba: ham and cheese pizza, cheese and turkey sandwich and fruit.

Sergio Robert: sushi and triple nutella sandwich.

Adriano: Ham and cheese pizza.

Dani Alves: four cheese pizza.

Mathieu: Ham and cheese snack.

Masip: tuna pizza, vegetable tuna sandwich and peeled sunflower seeds.

Sergio Samper: ham and fruit pizza.

Sandro Ramírez: pizza with ham, cheese and tuna and fruit.

Munir: cheese and fruit pizza.

