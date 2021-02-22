What did Pochettino and Messi say to each other after PSG’s defeat of Barcelona?

Greetings from Santa Fe, Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Messi (REUTERS / Albert Gea).

The future of Lionel Messi it is the subject that monopolizes the attention worldwide. After a game full of curiosity for the possible departure of the Argentine crack to Paris Saint-Germain, in the team of the French capital he beat Barcelona as a visitor 4 to 1 for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, the technical director of the French team, Mauricio Pochettino, spoke about what happened at the Nou Camp and what can happen in the second leg at the Parque de los Príncipes. Also, he revealed what they talked to Leo himself when they crossed paths after the meeting.

In an interview on the show All Costa of Catalunya Ràdio, and before the speculations that were generated by the photo of the greeting that went viral, the Santa Fe coach assured that “with Messi we only said hello and goodbye, we did not talk about his future”. It is true that it was a brief contact and each one went their own way.

Regarding the Messi issue and the controversy that was generated with the Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, who described the comments about the future of La Pulga as “lack of respect”, indicated that “I will not judge what another colleague says”. Rosario’s bond with the Blaugranas ends on June 30 and PSG is one of those interested in hiring him. He too Manchester City: in England they assure that the Citizens are preparing a mega offer to convince him to move.

It was a good performance that of PSG last Tuesday, however his DT bets on moderation on the rematch that will be played on March 10; He maintained that “there are ninety minutes left. We are happy with the result, but much remains to be done. We have to be careful with Barça ”, he explained. When asked if he imagined such a win, he replied that “in football I don’t make many predictions. You have to be open to all situations, sometimes they come out and sometimes they don’t ”.

The important thing, he added, is “knowing how to compete too” because “in football anything can happen.” The key is that “we were solid and effective.” And he remembered that with the 1-0 “Dembele he was able to score and we would be talking about 2-0, another result ”. The coach confessed that he returned to watch and analyze the game, and assured that “everything we did well must be repeated.”

The figure in the Catalan night was Kylian Mbappé, author of three goals. Regarding the future of the forward, before the versions affirm that he could emigrate, he has faith that he could stay: “He is a top class, he has enormous potential, he is young and with great projection. We are absolutely confident that Paris can give you all the tools to be happy. You have to show him trust as a club and give him what he needs”.

He also praised the other standout from the first leg of the round of 16, the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who scored two of Borussia Dortmund’s three goals in the win against Sevilla, and also sees it as an off-set: “They are two players (along with Mbappé) who are in development, in that fight with other great cracks like Cristiano, Leo and Neymar. With energy and talent, they will fight to be in the world top three ”.

Finally and regarding Neymar, he could not assure that the Brazilian star could be in the rematch against Barcelona. “He has an illusion to play, but the most important thing is his physical well-being. Its evolution will tell, it will be the best for the team ”, he concluded.

