What did Roy Cohn do? HBO documentary Bully, Coward, Victim explores his story

Controversial US lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn is the topic of latest Sky documentary Bully, Coward, Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn.

The doc will take an “unflinching look” on the reviled lawyer and his position in executing Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

The authorized movie star was recognized for helping Joseph McCarthy’s investigations into communism and later representing the likes of Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch earlier than being disbarred in 1986 – the yr of his demise.

Directed by Ivy Meeropol, the granddaughter of the Rosenbergs, this upcoming documentary examines Roy Cohn’s darkish legacy from a uniquely private perspective.

Right here’s all the things you have to find out about who Roy Cohn was and what he’s recognized for.

Who’s Roy Cohn?

Roy Cohn, born in New York Metropolis in 1927, turned a outstanding lawyer after being admitted to the bar and turning into concerned within the Smith Act trials of Neighborhood Occasion leaders in 1949.

These trials noticed 11 communist leaders sentenced to as much as 5 years in jail for violating the Smith Act – a statute prohibiting the advocation of overthrowing the federal government. After the primary trial, a further 100 Neighborhood Occasion officers have been prosecuted.

What did Roy Cohn do?

In 1951, Cohn performed a big position within the espionage trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg – a pair accused of spying on behalf of the Soviet Union. Cohn prosecuted the pair, who have been convicted of espionage crimes and sentenced to demise. Cohn wrote in his autobiography that his affect led to Chief Prosecutor Saypol and Decide Irving Kaufman being appointed to the case, with Kaufman imposing the demise penalty after Cohn’s advice.

Historians have since challenged the pair’s demise penalty punishment, which has been criticised as “ill-advised”, whereas some consider that Ethel Rosenberg was not responsible and that her trial was tainted by judicial misconduct.

Cohn might be finest recognized for being McCarthy’s chief counsel. He got here to be intently related to McCarthyism, which is the follow of creating accusations of subversion or treason with out correct regard for proof.

He additionally represented and mentored actual property developer and later President of the USA Donald Trump throughout his early enterprise profession.

In 1986, Cohn was disbarred from the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court docket for unethical conduct after trying to defraud a dying shopper by forcing the shopper to signal a will modification leaving him his fortune.

Cohn died 5 weeks later from AIDS-related problems.

Bully, Coward, Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn will air on Sky Documentaries in August. Should you’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV Information.