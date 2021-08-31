What different characters from The Suicide Squad will seem within the Peacemaker sequence? James Gunn provides some clues

The Peacemaker sequence, a personality performed by way of John Cena, used to be introduced prior to the premiere of The Suicide Squad and we realized that James Gunn (director of the movie) is directing a number of episodes of the sequence. It’ll be the icing at the cake of the director’s “suicidal collaboration” with DC, which might proceed after the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Till now it used to be unclear the place the sequence would take a seat relating to the DC film, however the ultimate post-credits scene of the film printed that shall be a sequel to The Suicide Squad. Figuring out this, will different Suicide Squad characters seem within the sequence? James Gunn responded on his legitimate Twitter account (by means of ComicBook): “Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos and, neatly, heck, possibly yet another“Emilia Harcourt and John Economos are brokers Amanda Waller.

Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos and, neatly, heck possibly yet another 😬 #TSSWatchParty https://t.co/e2p2sIvkhE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2021

The mysterious persona stays. A large number of fanatics identified that it might be NO. If truth be told, Gunn himself wrote: “It is very important observe that for those who have a look at the indicators of lifestyles within the verbal exchange heart, TDK isn’t lifeless“. TDK is a personality performed by way of Nathan Fillion whose title manner The Removable Child and whose powers are to detach from their fingers and cause them to fly round. Fillion himself spoke back to the inside track with marvel: “I noticed very strongly once I noticed this within the cinema.“

The sequence will provide an explanation for the Peacemaker origins, why he ended up being who he’s and the way he’s. “There’s a second in The Suicide Squad the place Bloodsport talks about his father and what he used to be like, and the digital camera specializes in Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That is the seed of all the Peacemaker sequence“, dijo Gunn a Selection.

The Peacemaker sequence premieres in January 2022 on HBO Max.