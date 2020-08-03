What do all the Line of Duty acronyms imply?

Have you learnt your ACC out of your AC-12? And what on earth is an OCG? Line of Duty is returning to our screens with a sequence rerun, kicking off with season one on Monday nights from August 2020.

Whether or not you’re a newcomer to this gripping sequence of bent copper-busting motion, otherwise you’re about to binge the present’s most up-to-date, fifth season, you’ve been warned – every episode is suffering from police jargon.

The jargon and acronyms may be tough to get your head round – and never only for viewers, however for solid members too.

“You must actually work on Line Of Duty, as a result of the language may be very tough and what you’re describing is normally very technical and detailed, so you may’t busk it,” Adrian Dunbar, who performs Ted Hastings, stated forward of season 5’ launch. “So it’s only a query of getting your head down.”

Maintaining monitor of all the acronyms they throw in is not any picnic, so we’ve performed up a helpful information – test it out beneath.

The primary-ever episode of Line of Duty is about for a TV repeat on Monday third August 2020 on BBC One. Tune in earlier than heading over to our solid aftershow Q&A.

Police rankings:

It’s arduous to maintain up with police ranks and what they imply – Kate Fleming has gone from DC to DS to DI in the time we’ve recognized her. The beneath checklist is in hierarchical order:

DC – Detective Constable (cops who’ve handed their detective exams get a “D” as a substitute of “P” earlier than their rank)

DS – Detective Sergeant

DI – Detective Inspector

DCI – Detective Chief Inspector

Det Supt – Detective Superintendent

DCS – Detective Chief Superintendent

ACC – Assistant Chief Constable

DCC – Detective Chief Constable

CC – Chief Constable

Different police roles:

Ever felt a bit flummoxed by police roles? FI Tim Ifield? SIO Roz Huntley? Right here’s a couple of acronyms you in all probability want deciphering…

TFC – Tactical Firearms Commander

AFO – Authorised Firearms Officer

SFC ­– Strategic Firearms Commander

CSE – Crime Scene Examiner

FI – Forensic Investigator

FLO – Household Liaison Officer

FME – Forensics Medical Examiner

PCSO – Police Group Assist Officer

SIO – Senior Investigating Officer

UCO – Undercover Officer

Instructions and codewords:

“Fahrenheit” – Line of Duty’s codeword for “shoot to kill”. Totally different police operations use completely different codewords.

Standing zero – Radio code, officer wants quick help

Standing 5 – Radio code, en path to incident scene

Standing six – Radio code, on scene

Ten eight – Radio code, in service

Different acronyms:

“OCG” is a time period you hear bandied round a LOT in Line of Duty – right here’s a proof of what it means, plus a load of different helpful police phrases:

AC-12 – Anti-Corruption Unit 12

ARU – armed response unit

CPS – Crown Prosecution Service

DIR – digital interview recorder

DPS – Directorate of Skilled Requirements

ED905 – that is simply an arbitrary code. In sequence 5 it represents a truck load of heroin.

IRV – incident response automobile

MoPI – Administration of Police Data

OCG – organised crime group

PR – police laws

Reg 15 – Regulation 15 discover. Advises an officer {that a} criticism has been made or a matter has come to mild about them that warrants an investigation.

RUC – Royal Ulster Constabulary, the police power in Nothern Eire from 1922 to 2001. AC-12 chief Ted Hastings served in the RUC throughout his days as a constable.

RTC – street site visitors collision

SCG – severe crime group

Sitrep – state of affairs report

