What do Checo Pérez and Red Bull need to win the Constructors’ Championship in F1

Red Bull seeks the World Constructors Championship after nine years of drought (Photo: Twitter/@SChecoPerez)

The arrival of Sergio Perez to the Red Bull Racing team in Formula 1 has been extremely beneficial. After securing first place in the Drivers’ World Championship for the second consecutive year, the Austrian team will direct all its efforts to win the Constructors’ World Cup after having conquered it for the last time in the season 2013. In that sense, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen They are very close to achieving it.

The appointment for next Sunday, October 23, in the circuit of the Americas, for the dispute of the United States Grand Prix it can mean the consecration of the Red Bull team. And it is that the team commanded by Christian Horner will be enough the sum of, at least, 26 points to consolidate at the top of the 10 teams that make up Formula 1.

This is how the Constructors’ Championship goes until before the United States GP (Photo: Screenshot / ESPN)

At the end of the Japanese Grand Prix, the Mexican team closed its statistics with 619 units that strengthened them in the first place. Thanks to this, they obtained a comfortable advantage over the Ferrari team, which is in second place with 454 points. Meanwhile, the third position is occupied by Mercedes, which will fight to descend to the Italian team and stay in the silver spot.

In that sense, Red Bull He has a margin of the four remaining races to ensure the definitive victory. However, should they achieve one of the favorable scenarios during the United States GP dispute, the Austrians will celebrate the end of the drought that has lasted for the past nine years.

The first of the favorable scenarios for Czech y Max Verstappen is that either of the two be awarded the first position final in the Austin Texas race and that the same character or his teammate keeps the fastest lap and finish within the top 10 places. In that case, first place would stay with 25 units to which one more would be added for the fastest lap.

Although finishing on top of the podium in Austin, Texas would be the most honorable way to win the championship, Czech and Max have alternatives The one-two is another of the favorable combinations, the same as the two-three and even the three-four, where they would add at least 27 points. Finishing in first and any of the remaining 10 positions would be just as beneficial for the drivers.

Sergio Pérez will seek to stay with the runner-up in the Drivers’ World Championship (Photo: Issei Kato/REUTERS)

In the event that the Mercedes drivers vindicate their intention to fight for second place in the Championship and finish on top of the podium, the two Red Bull members would be forced to close their participation above Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. to be champions.

Who has the least margin of error to stay in second place in the World Drivers’ Championship is Czech Pérez. Con 253 pointsjust one ahead of Leclerc and four races to go, the Mexican must fight for get more points than Monegasque, as well as George Russell, at all times. Only then will he be able to sign his best season since his arrival in Formula 1, although he will have the support of the entire team.

“When you win, you always want to further optimize everything. We have now won six drivers’ titles, but have never taken home a double in the drivers’ standings. I’m sure Max can get to 13 wins or maybe 14 but for us it is more important to have the second place of Pérez in the World Cup”Helmut Marko assured.

