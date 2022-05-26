What do PS5 players spend on? Full games are losing the spotlight

The purchase of titles falls on the latest Sony console, while the purchase of add-ons grows like never before.

During today, Sony has held a meeting with investors that has left us with news about the business performance of its various initiatives. On the one hand, PlayStation has recorded enviable figures in terms of sales of its games on PC, although the success of PS5 in China also stands out despite the lack of components. Beyond this, the PlayStation report also reflects some of the last trends of its users.

Although gamers are spending more, full game purchases drop 21%In this sense, the Japanese company highlights a slight change in the spending of its players. As you can see in the image below these lines, it seems that the transition from PS4 to PS5 has experienced a drop in 21% in the sale of complete sets. Despite this, there has been an increase in 15% in it overhead of users since the launch of the latest Sony console.

Taking these data into account, one wonders: what do players spend on? Continuing with the data provided by PlayStation, it seems that the subscriptions have increased a 21%which adds to the incredible growth of the 247% the purchase of add-ons for video games. In this way, we are not surprised to learn that PlayStation is also betting on games as a service and other initiatives related to additional DLC or micropayments.

But PlayStation’s gaze is not focused solely on its consoles, since it intends that half of its releases be on PC and mobile by 2025. In addition, the company is aware of the narrative potential of its works beyond the video game and is already preparing several television series based on the God of War, Horizon and Gran Turismo universes.

