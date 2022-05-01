What do the four greats of Mexican soccer need to get into the Clausura 2022 league

Roberto Alvarado (i) of Cruz Azul celebrates the goal scored today, during a game on matchday 16 of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Mexican Soccer League MX at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, (Mexico). EFE/Carlos Ramirez



The end of the regular season MX League has arrived. The Shout Mexico tournament Closure 2022 it disputes the last day of its calendar prior to the final phases, which will define its participants this weekend. Both the league (directly) and the playoffs remain to distribute two tickets each. América, Cruz Azul and Guadalajara aspire to be among the best four teamswhile Pumas looks to secure a place in reclassification.

Day 17 of Mexican football promises emotions with matches flavor at the end due to the fact that several teams play the balance of their season in 90 minutes. Although not certain, the possibility of seeing the big four in the final rounds is high, but what does each team need?

The azulcremas are located with 25 points in the fifth position in the table with a game to play. Their aspirations are to get a direct ticket to the league, but for this they must obtain a result that makes them score points against Cruz Azul. However, a victory does not guarantee them anything, much less a draw.

The fate of the Eagles depends on the performance of Puebla y Atlas, third and fourth in the standings, respectively. The people of Puebla visit Mazatlan and the people of Jalisco receive Tigres. A defeat of either of the two opens the doors for those led by Fernando Ortiz to achieve it.

La Maquina are in a situation similar to those of Coapa. With 24 points, his chances of getting a direct pass to the league are high. Opposite, the America that arrives with six consecutive victories. A contrasting situation with the light blue that in the last four commitments has barely managed to win once. The Clásico Joven will take place this Saturday, April 30, on the field of the Azteca Stadium (9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time) with the Noria team as visitors.

Chivas have achieved a good closing of the tournament. After having dismissed Marcelo Michel Leaño of the technical direction, the equipment notably improved its performance. In command, and on an interim basis, came Richard Chain. Since then, the rojiblancos have registered three consecutive victories that put them squarely in the fight for the first places.

The Guadalajara team has 23 units and although mathematically it can still be among the first four positions, the possibilities are reduced. With a victory and a series of combinations between the rivals above they could make it happen. However, with the same number of points there are also Monterrey, Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis.

The university students face pachuca on the last day to ensure their presence in the playoff of Clausura 2022. Although in the words of the same coach, the priority is the final of the Concacaf Champions League, the plan in the local tournament is not to discard it either. As a rival they have the absolute leader of the season. The game is scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario at noon. A draw or loss leaves them at risk of being knocked out.

1. Pachuca 38 points

2. UANL Tigers 32 points

3. Puebla 26 points

4. Atlas 26 points

5. America 25 points

6. Blue Cross 24 points

7. Guadalajara 23 points

8. Monterey 23 points

9. Necaxa 23 points

10. Atletico San Luis 23 points

11. Lion 20 points

12. Pumas UNAM 19 points

13. Mazatlan 18 points

14. Toluca 18 points

15. Saints 17 points

16. Tijuana 17 points

17. Queretaro 14 points

18. FC Juarez 11 points

