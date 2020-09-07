What do the Love Island USA contestants win? Is it the same as the UK prize?

With no UK summer season version of Love Island this 12 months, followers have needed to look overseas to get their repair of the actuality collection.

And having already been handled to the Australian model earlier this 12 months, season 2 of Love Island USA is now being broadcast on ITV2 ranging from Monday seventh September.

Whereas there are after all many few similarities between the American version of the present and the model we’re extra accustomed to there are additionally some variations.

And one questions followers are more likely to have pertains to the prize on provide for the successful couple – is it the same as the UK prize?

Learn on for every little thing it is advisable to know.

What do the Love Island USA contestants win?

The successful couple in Love Island US get $100,000 to share between them – which equates to roughly £76,000 at the present trade fee.

This makes the US model bit extra profitable than the UK present, with solely £50,000 on provide for the winners right here.

Nevertheless there’s a catch: as with the UK model, the successful couple should make the resolution whether or not or to not share the pot.

After all it’s unlikely that having survived the competitors all the method to its climax the successful couple would activate one another and determine to not share it.

And certainly in final 12 months’s first season of Love Island USA, the successful couple Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabell didn’t hesitate earlier than deciding to separate the cash.

Love Island USA begins on ITV2 on Monday seventh September at 9pm. When you’re on the lookout for extra to look at, try our TV Information.