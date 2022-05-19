What do the mirrors mean in Silent Hill? The horror series has been tormenting us with them in their video games for 20 years

Practically since its release, Silent Hill has been known as a saga that places a lot of emphasis on its symbolism. Their characters are deep and worked, and Konami’s games take advantage of many allegorical devices to tell us more about them instead of focusing only on explicit exposition. Of all the ones he uses (and believe me there are many), one that has always seemed curious to me is the one with the mirrors

We all have at least one at home, it is a very common object, but it is also usually an element that is widely used in horror works in all media. If you mix this resource together with Team Silent’s obsession with telling us a lot about their complex characters without using Not a single wordyou will see that the mirrors are something crucial for the identity of the saga, and they are part of anecdotes and narratives that are very interesting!

The macabre and hidden detail of Silent Hill 2

One of the most viral examples of the treatment of mirrors in the saga. Silent Hill 2 has one of the most memorable intro sequences in video games, and it became a topic of conversation a couple of years ago due to an ominous discovery. In the cinematic, James, the protagonist of the game, he looks in the mirror while reflecting on the causes that have brought him to Silent Hill.

Until then, all good. The cinematic shot is very cool and memorable, but it hides a tremendous detail. A Reddit user decided to increase the brightness and contrast of the scene and revealed that, far from looking at himself, James’s reflection directs the look at the player. The title plays a lot with the duality of people and what they hide, and having this detail so hidden during the first seconds of the game is a hidden statement of intent.



If the darkness already made this scene feel bad, taking it away doesn’t take away that quality.

The duality in Silent Hill 3

The third part of the Silent Hill saga has as its central element the dual identity of Heather, its protagonist. Within this context, I think talking about mirrors becomes quite self-evident, and the mirror room at Brookheaven Hospital is a great example of that. Confronting Heather with a dark version of herself, unable to get out of there and continuously taking damage; she states that there is something painful about her past that she doesn’t even know about, but that she can’t run away from.

A core mechanic of Silent Hill: Origins

Much more obvious than in the rest of the installments, the prequel to the original Silent Hill places a lot of emphasis on mirrors, making them the way to go from the normal cursed town to its most twisted and grotesque version. Fitting perfectly with the theory that Travis, the game’s protagonist, has dissociative personality disorder (which leads him to commit brutal crimes of which he is not aware), the fact that he can use mirrors, something that reflects who we are, to travel between two very different realities is something that practically screams in our faces that this trucker is hiding something.

Kojima also helped himself to mirrors in PT

Despite not being strictly a Silent Hill, it was a test of what was to come, and Kojima wanted to include a curious mirror within his playable demo. In the bathroom of the house, as in any other, you will find one, and this one has a lot of symbolism too. Although at first it seems that it is not a functional mirror, since it is dirty and does not show anything, the truth is that yes you have reflection there, even though you can only see part of the character’s waist.

What PT’s mirror wants is to hide your face, something that fulfills two functions: it prevents you from seeing that the main character is actor Norman Reedus, something that is saved for the end of the game. But this resource also makes a parallel with the demo itself and its intentions. The fact that this project was secretly related to Silent Hill is a hidden truthand it’s something that the mirror indirectly alludes to: there are secrets behind this playable teaser that are directly hiding from you.