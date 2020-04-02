What do the Outnumbered cast look like now? Plus what they’ve been up to

The BBC are repeating Outnumbered – hurrah – which suggests we’re going to get to develop up with the Brockman household another time.

However the children from season one look a bit totally different from how they’re now.

What has our favorite little London household been up to whereas they’ve been away?

Tyger Drew Honey – Jake

Tyger’s spent the previous few years making an attempt his hand at every thing from visitor roles in Midsomer Murders and Citizen Khan, to actual life adventures in Celebs Go Relationship and 24 Hours in the Previous. You may additionally have noticed him doing a little presenting in his very personal BBC Three collection, Tyger Takes On…

“It appears absurd individuals don’t realise that we age at the identical fee as everybody else on the planet” the now 24-year-old tells Radio Occasions. “Folks say ‘I assumed you have been 11!’ I used to be…”

Daniel Roche – Ben

He performed Simply William’s William Brown again in 2010 and even joined Dani’s Home as Megaboyd again in the day however Daniel’s been off our screens since the 2014 Christmas Particular. The 20-year-old now juggles appearing along with his commitments to rugby, as he’s taking part in semi-professionally with Wasps Academy and tells Radio Occasions that it’s “exhausting to juggle the two”.

Ramona Marquez – Karen

The littlest Brockman is 19-years-old now and has amassed a whopping 101,000 followers on Instagram. Marquez is well-known thanks to roles in The King’s Speech (Princess Margaret), Arthur Christmas and The Greatest Unique Marigold Resort, but it surely’s her time as Karen that appears to have captured the creativeness of the viewing public.

“I get recognised so much and folks can’t get their head round it that I’m not Karen – and I’m not a baby!”, she says.

And what about their dad and mom? Have they skilled comparable transformations of their years off display screen?

Claire Skinner – Sue

TV veteran Claire has popped up on the telly many a time since we final noticed her as Sue. Roles in Inside No. 9 , Channel 4’s Energy Monkeys and Sky1’s Vital introduced the Brockman matriarch again to the small display screen.

Hugh Dennis – Pete

Hugh Dennis is one thing of a relentless on our TV screens thanks to panel exhibits like Mock The Week, Would I Lie To You? and Duck Quacks Don’t Echo. In the years since the final Outnumbered particular he’s achieved his justifiable share of appearing too although, popping up in Poll Monkeys, Not Going Out, Drink Historical past: UK and most not too long ago, the very talked-about Fleabag.

