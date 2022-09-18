What do the specialists think about the swollen hands of King Carlos III

The visible swelling in the upper limbs of Carlos III sparked all kinds of speculation about his state of health (Reuters)



The king charles iii was proclaimed monarch of the crown of the United Kingdom, after the death of his mother, the queen Isabel IIwhich occurred last Thursday the 8th. And although the new king was always one of the members of the royal family with the highest profile, his public exposure increased exponentially in the last week.

For more, in his incipient reign he already counts two incidents, which became viral because of how bad-tempered he was seen on both occasions. But also, while in both situations the monarch signed papers -in one nothing less than the proclamation of him as king- her hands they were protagonists of the scene, which made public opinion pay attention to them.

is that one visible swelling in the upper limbs of Carlos III unleashed all kinds of speculation about his state of health.

And despite the fact that this physical characteristic of the new king had already been highlighted in the media in the past, and even he himself referred on several occasions to his sausage fingershis current role at the head of the crown of the United Kingdom makes the health of Carlos III a matter of state.

Among the hypotheses raised by specialists from around the world in recent days, the main ones point to heart, kidney or rheumatological problems

The truth is that although Elizabeth II was endowed with privileged genetics – her mother, Elizabeth Bowles-Lyon, lived to be 101 years old – many wonder about the king’s state of health, which just assumed at 73 years a job that will demand great physical and mental exhaustion.

Fluid retention is a common consequence for some people after many hours on a plane. But it is true that this type of transfer is not the only possible cause of edema, and that not always when Carlos III was seen with this swelling he had just taken a flight.

Thus, among the hypotheses raised by specialists from around the world in recent days, the main ones point to heart, kidney or rheumatological problems.

consulted by Infobaeregarding the doctor cardiologist and sports specialist Norberto Debbag (MN 51320), analyzed that “a swollen hand can be explained by trauma or venous thrombosis, which does not allow the blood to drain well, but that it occurs in both hands is striking.” “If both legs are swollen, it is a symptom that indicates a picture of heart failure, but both hands are notorious, and the truth is that there is no information that the legs are also swollen, nor do we know if the abdomen it is inflamed, ”said the specialist.

“Normally when there is swelling there is edema and the edema is due to multiple causes”

for the doctor nephrologist and cardiologist Gabriel Lapman (MN 119.066), “in general terms, it can be seen that she has edema and swelling in her limbs, which is probably in her hands and feet, which gives that appearance of sausage fingers typical of some secondary circulatory disorder.”

“Normally when there is swelling there is edema and the edema is due to multiple causes,” Lapman continued. One option is the cardiovascular causesheart failure, a large heart, a situation in which blood drag is generated because the beats eject insufficient amount of blood and fluid begins to accumulate and that gives edema”.

Another cause, in the opinion of the nephrologist and cardiologist, may be the kidneys. “It could be a nephrotic syndromebut this condition does not only generate swelling”, assured Lapman, who specified that “the diagnostic triad in this type of condition is characterized by proteinuria of 3.5 grams/day, edema, hypoalbuminemia (deficit of albumin in the blood) and there are some criteria secondary that are hypercholesterolemia, malaise and decay”.

Carlos III starred in two controversial episodes where his hands were the center of attention

“The loss of protein by the kidney generates swelling in the feet, hands, and can generate ascites, which is the accumulation of fluid in the belly,” specified the specialist.

Debbag completed the idea by pointing out: “You see an edema, because of the reddish color of the skin it would seem that it is also hot, which is typical of an inflammatory process, but since it is the only thing that is shown, it is difficult to hypothesize the possible causes” .

Thus, we said that the main reasons that the specialists speculated are cardiac, renal or rheumatological problems. Addressed the first two, on the third, the rheumatologist Micaela Cosatti (MN 123.237) observed that “if the swelling in the king’s hands were from any rheumatic disease what should be thought is McCarty syndromewhich is characterized by the fact that the back of the hand -more than the fingers- becomes inflamed and if you squeeze it with your finger, a mark is left”.

“This syndrome, which is more common in people over 60, may be the initial symptom of polymyalgia rheumatica or rheumatoid arthritis in older adults,” the specialist assessed. Another possible diagnosis could be ‘the puffy hands’which are frequent in the edematous phase of patients with scleroderma, but this disease is more prevalent in women”.

King Charles III talks about lifestyle medicine

And after noting that “some say that it may have sausage fingers (dactylitis)”, the rheumatologist maintained that “these are seen in patients, for example, with psoriatic arthritis and from what can be seen in the photos, only the fingers are not swollen, so it would not be that condition”.

Finally, the specialist highlighted that in the video where the monarch is seen dazed after getting stained with a pen that lost ink and stained his hands during a ceremony on his visit to Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland, his hands look more deflated. “In any case, if the inflammation and edema persist over time, it should be due to another non-rheumatic cause.”

Thus, all are hypotheses. The little about the health of Carlos III that is known for sure was made known by himself recently, when in a video he said that he had once again seen Dr. Dean Ornish, who is one of the pioneers of lifestyle medicine.

“If the inflammation and edema persist over time, it should be due to another non-rheumatic cause,” Cosatti considered (Reuters)

Lapman is also the vice president of the Argentine Society of Lifestyle Medicine (Samev), and in this sense he speculated that if the monarch consults this type of specialist “it may be because he has some problematic factor from his lifestyle”.

“Lifestyle medicine stands on six pillars, which have scientific evidence for the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases prevalent in the West, such as ischemic heart disease, dementia, and diabetes, the expert specified. These are a diet based on minimally processed plant-based foods, regular physical activity, restful sleep, tools for stress management, avoidance of toxic habits and substances, and positive social connectivity.”

Finally, Lapman considered “the king should have different types of studies, including a complete laboratory, analysis of his kidney function, echocardiogram and electrocardiogram to see cardiac function, a complete cardiological check-up, see how the arteries are with an echodoppler of the lower limbs and neck and carry out other consultations to properly evaluate the causes of the swelling and the reddish color of the hands”.

