What do the winners of Netflix’s The Big Flower Fight get?

The Big Flower Fight is the present that turns backyard sculptures from a boring-sounding ability to extremely addictive telly. Ten groups of two battle it out to supply the most spectacular floral installations primarily based on completely different themes, whereas hosts Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou look on in marvel.

Every week the judges title one workforce ‘Finest in Bloom’, giving them bragging rights and an enormous confidence enhance, whereas one other unfortunate workforce is distributed packing.

However what’s all of it for? What prize awaits the eventual victors?

Usually with these exhibits the biggest prize on supply is the pleasure and pleasure of saying you’re the winner. The bakers on Bake Off get a cake stand, Pointless opponents get a ‘coveted’ trophy and the Stitching Bee champs don’t get way more than a pat on the again. However it doesn’t matter – the winners are genuinely delighted to have made it to the last spherical and to be acknowledged for his or her expertise.

The Big Flower Fight is somewhat completely different although. The eventual winners can be awarded the nice honour of a particular fee and it’s a prize gardeners up and down the land can be jealous of.

Sure, the winners may have the alternative to construct a sculpture to be displayed at London’s world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew (often known as Kew Gardens), an attraction that welcomes enormous numbers of guests and horticultural fans yearly. Not simply anybody can show their work at these prestigious gardens, so this can be a actual coup for the present’s winners.

The prize will certainly make their efforts in the competitors really feel worthwhile!

The Big Flower Fight begins on Monday 18th Could on Netflix. To see what else is on, try our TV Information.