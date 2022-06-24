What do we think of the PlayStation service?

We have spent the last two days testing the new PS Plus in its different variants, and we already have conclusions. In this video we review all the good and bad things about the PlayStation subscription game service, and we comment on elements of its catalog, functionalities and we value the different options such as Extra or Premium: each one of them with its characteristics and different options of video games at our service.

