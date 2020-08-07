What Does a Courier Do? Understanding Courier Services

Are you trying to figure out the answer to, “What does a courier do?” Read this article to learn more about courier services.

Are you thinking about an overdue career change? Perhaps you’re looking for a job that offers adventure.

If so, a courier position offers variety and flexibility.

What does a courier do?

A courier provides delivery services for a wide array of clientele. Clients typically use couriers if they don’t trust other delivery services. As a courier, you’ll deliver packages, medical samples, legal documents, among other things.

This article will provide a thorough understanding of courier services. Let’s explore.

What is a Courier Service?

Courier service involves special deliveries and tasks that couriers complete on behalf of clientele. Delivery companies usually offer courier options. The company can be small or large, or you can be self-employed. A courier company has a team of couriers who deliver items to clients. In addition to deliveries, couriers can perform the following duties:

Verify sensitive information (i.e. Names, addresses, or phone numbers)

Collect payments and signatures

Pick up items

Load packages

Each service depends on the client’s needs. For example, a client may ask couriers to collect signatures for an important document. Overall, couriers provide tailored delivery options that conventional delivery services don’t offer.

What is a Courier Driver?

A courier driver and a delivery person are the same. Couriers drive to locations on their own and complete deliveries.

They normally work alone, but another courier could ride along if necessary. For instance, two couriers could be necessary if they’re delivering heavy packages.

Conversely, many couriers don’t use fleet vehicles or delivery trucks to travel. In urban areas, many couriers travel via bicycle or motorbike. They can also use public transportation or use their personal cars.

They can even travel on foot if necessary. Most courier companies and most clients don’t care about the transportation choices of the courier. Couriers can travel how they please, as long as they fulfill client expectations.

What Types of Delivery Services Do Couriers Offer?

Couriers offer many types of deliveries services: rush deliveries, international deliveries, or standard deliveries. Rush deliveries are appropriate for medical deliveries or emergency circumstances.

Couriers will fulfill rush deliveries in as little as an hour. In most cases, rush deliveries offer same-day deliveries. With that, not all courier services offer same-day deliveries.

Couriers offering the international option have overseas connections. These services include sea freight or air freight. To be successful in this field, you must know international law. You should also know the customs laws of each nation where you conduct business.

The standard option entails conventional deliveries services, such as next-day service. Conventional services also include international options and rush deliveries. You can find local couriers like Mobile One Courier that perform next-day deliveries and on-demand deliveries.

What Does It Take to Become a Successful Courier?

First, you must be a self-starter who is independent. You won’t have a boss who watches over you. Additionally, the job requires various personality traits, such as:

Realistic

Practical

Organized

Adventurous

Athletic

Confident

Assertive

Outgoing

Overall, courier service is a people business. You must interact with people daily and work with different personalities. Athletic qualities are necessary because you’ll walk frequently.

You might also have to walk fast to meet tight deadlines, which can be very stressful. To become a successful courier, you must plan ahead to honor deadlines.

Further, you must know the most efficient routes to save time. GPS is a handy tool, but it doesn’t always provide the fastest routes.

Therefore, consider memorizing the shortest routes in case your GPS system leads you astray. Plus, knowing alternate routes will be useful in case you encounter traffic jams or construction detours.

Is the Job of a Courier Dangerous?

A courier position comes with more risk than other jobs because you’ll be on the road more often. Couriers delivering multiple items a day will contend with heavy traffic and dangerous weather.

Parking is another issue, especially if you deliver in urban areas. Parking complications could force you to park far from your destination. Parking in a safe area that’s well-lit is paramount, especially if you’re carrying valuable cargo.

In addition to safe parking, you can mitigate the dangers in the following ways:

Hiding all cash

Avoiding late-night deliveries

Encouraging debit or credit card payments instead of cash payments

Wearing ordinary clothing

Taking a defensive driving course

A courier uniform makes you stand out. Plainclothes blend you into your surroundings.

The job can also be dangerous when you’re delivering to unknown locations. Trust your instinct, and turn away immediately if something is out of the ordinary.

Moreover, you stand the risk of injuring yourself on the job. For example, you could strain your muscles when lifting heavy items. You can reduce your chance of injury by stretching before you work. You can also lift safely by using your legs instead of your back.

What are the Work Hours of a Typical Courier?

You can work full-time or part-time. Full-time couriers work during normal business hours. A full-time position may also include weekends and evenings. Many couriers also work during the holidays.

A part-time position could comprise weekend hours, including limited hours throughout the workweek.

What Does a Courier Do if They’re Not Affiliated with a Company?

A self-employed courier performs the same services as any other delivery company. Self-employed couriers can compete with larger companies if they offer competitive rates and speedy deliveries. You don’t have to work for a company to become a courier.

If you’re still wondering, “what does a courier do?” the most important thing to keep in mind is that they must deliver items on time. Clients choose couriers because they expect faster deliveries and custom services.

Interested in reading more? Read more on our blog to learn about other interesting topics.