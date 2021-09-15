What does America need to reach the final of the Concachampions?

The team is under the direction of Santiago Solari (Photo: Facebook / @ ClubAmerica)

America is already in North American territory to try to define his ticket to the grand final of the Concacaf Champions League. The Eagles They made the trip to the United States this Monday afternoon.

America traveled with all its squad available to face the return of the semifinal against Philadelphia Union, team of the MLS. However, the only one who will not see action during the match will be Miguel Layún because the Veracruz soccer player played the first phase of the tournament with the squad of Rayados from Monterrey, your previous team.

It is expected that America Get to rest after the trip and on Tuesday do a last practice before the meeting, according to information from Cesar Caballero, correspondent for ESPN.

The first leg was played on August 12 on the field of the Aztec stadium. America asserted its home and got a valuable score of 2-0: Richard Sanchez with a shot from medium distance he opened the scoring in favor of the Coapa team during the first half. For the second half, Emmanuel Aguilera awarded a penalty in the 80th minute.

The Coapa team finished the first of the two matches (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

With this result, America put half a foot in the next phase, the only thing you need to be in the final directly would be not to lose the second leg by a score of 2-0, since this result equaled the global score and would send the match to be defined for penalties.

The other option why the Eagles could be left out would be with a score of 3-0 against them. Everything will be defined by who scores the most goals on the global scoreboard.

Currently, the team led by Santiago Solari remains the overall leader of the tournament Scream Mexico in Liga MX, the product of eight games played in which he has been victorious on six occasions and has achieved a draw in two commitments.

The starting eleven sent by Santiago Solari has not yet been confirmed.

On the other hand, the team of Philadelphia is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference in MLS. The U, has accumulated 32 points in 23 games played: eight times he has won, eight games he has tied and has been ruined seven times.

The US team will seek to overcome the global scoreboard to reach the final (Photo: Eric Hartline / Reuters)

In their last five games, not counting the first leg against América, Philadelphia they have been defeated in three games, won two and drawn one.

The American team is the only one in its league that could qualify until this round after the Atlanta United on behalf of the Union, Toronto was eliminated by Blue Cross, Columbus Crew by Monterrey and the Timbers by America.

The meeting will take place in the PPL Park in the city of Chester in Pennsylvania, next Wednesday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. from Central Mexico.

The final is scheduled for October 28. The other key will be disputed Cruz Azul and the Rayados de Monterrey. The team led by Javier Basque Aguirre is ahead, because in the first leg that took place in the Northern sultana, Rayados took advantage of their home and won the match 1-0.

This meeting will be completed on September 16 on the field of Aztec stadium.

