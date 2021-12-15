What does Andrzej Sapkowski recall to mind Season 2 of The Witcher? “Adapting my books isn’t a very simple job”

Andrzej Sapkowski is the writer of the works by means of Geralt of Rivia which might be impressed by means of each the Netflix collection and the CD Projekt Pink video video games (highlighting the a success The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt). Now that The Witcher Season 2 premiere is correct across the nook, Sapkowski has commented on what he concept.

The writer has congratulated the workforce concerned within the building of Season 2 of The Witcher. The professional account of The Witcher on Twitter has been accountable for sharing a picture that displays the writer and your opinion in a small textual content: “I wish to congratulate Lauren [Lauren S. Hissrich, showrunner de la serie] and his workforce for his or her superb paintings. Adapting my books isn’t a very simple job. I have in point of fact loved observing Season 2 and I am having a look ahead to much more epic motion in Season 3. “.

Our favorite assessment of #TheWitcher Season 2 to this point! percent.twitter.com/XqGGo4TCaK — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 14, 2021

Season 2 of The Witcher follows a Season 1 that had blended evaluations. Regardless of being praised by means of all of the critics, it used to be additionally famous that his narrative used to be very complicated for many customers who’ve now not learn the works or performed video video games. The issue used to be in how some flashbacks had been displayed.

