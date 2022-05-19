What does Boca Juniors need to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores

Boca will play its classification on the last date of the group stage (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

Boca Juniors showed their best version so far in 2022 but could not beat Corinthians in the Bombonera and his future in Liberators cup It will be defined on the sixth and last date of the group stage of the highest soccer club tournament in South America.

Despite being down on the scoreboard thanks to the goal he scored Eduardo Queiroz 16 minutes into the opening stage, the team from Sebastián Battaglia he was not disorganized and looked for the best ways to try to match the actions. This was achieved with the goal after an individual play by Darío Benedetto in the epilogue of the first half, and the same thing happened during the second part of the match.

The Xeneize He showed character, but could not take the lead -Salvio had a header after a great cross from Paraguayan Óscar Romero in the end- and now everything will be decided in the final day. After the draw against Timao, Boca was in the second position of Group E with 7 pointsone less than the Brazilian team, which is leading with 8 units after playing five games.

Now, it will be the turn of waiting for those led by Battaglia. This Thursday, Deportivo Cali (sums 5 points) will receive Always Ready in Colombia (has 4 units), and in the event that the Colombians achieve a victory, they will join the leadership of the area with Corinthians. If they equalize or lose, they will be behind the Argentine team.

Anyway, the stage for Boca is defined: beyond what happens with the Colombian team in their duel against the Bolivians, the Xeneize must beat Cali on the last date to qualify for the next round of the Libertadores.

If you achieve a victory in the game that will be played next Thursday, May 26 from 9:00 p.m., It would only remain to know if he will classify as first or second in the groupbut that will depend on what happens between Corinthians and Always Ready, who will face each other at the same time in Brazilian territory. If the cast of the highlands surprises as a visitor and wins by two goals or more, Boca will go to the round of 16 as leader regardless of how much they beat their rival in the stadium Alberto J. Armandosince it would be with a better difference than the São Paulo club.

Benedetto returned to celebrate in the Bombonera against Corinthians

The other unknown to know is what happens if Battaglia’s team only manages to draw in their last presentation in the group stage. In that case, to advance to the round, a couple of results should be given that favored him to achieve passage. Deportivo Cali would have to draw or lose at home to Always Ready and the Bolivian team would have to win or add a point on their visit to Colombia and then lose to Corinthians.

Looking ahead to the round of 16 of the competition, which will be played on the week of June 29 (the first leg) and the week of July 6 (the second leg), there are already several teams that have secured the classification as leaders in their area. This is important for Boca, which in case of advancing as second, would have several potential rivals.

Until now, the pointers and those who would go to pot 1 in the draw that will take place on May 27 in Paraguay, just one day after the end of the group stage, are Palmeiras, Students and Flamengo-these first three are already assured of being leaders in their respective groups- more River Plate, Atlético Mineiro, Cerro Porteño, Libertad and Corinthians.

This is how the positions in the Copa Libertadores groups are:

