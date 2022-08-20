What does Embracer Group think about NFTs? Your CEO is clear about what the topic of conversation should be

“Less talk about blockchain and NFTs” and more “talk about real games”, says Lars Wingefors.

Embracer Group has decided to make the news of the day with its latest move: the purchase of the rights to The Lord of the Rings, the Killing Floor studio, and several other companies. This does nothing more than continue a line of acquisitions that places the Swedish conglomerate as a figure to be taken into account in the sector, so we are not surprised to learn that it has also been looking at all the NFT trend.

I prefer to talk about the games and real experiencesLars WingeforsAnd what do you think about it? Is there a possibility that Embracer Group introduces this digital asset in its video games? Its CEO, Lars Wingefors, has expressed his opinion around this conversation (via Stephen Totilo): “A bit back to basics, I would say. Less talk about blockchain and NFTs, thank God.” I prefer to talk about games and real experiences“.

In this way, Embracer Group prefers to distance itself from all the debates about the non-fungible token and focus on what really interests the players. It is noteworthy that this trend has already been accepted by Ubisoft, Square Enix, Konami and other renowned companies, who have been preparing initiatives that link NFTs to their own titles.

What we do know is that the Embracer Group does not tremble when it comes to making major acquisitions. After all, the conglomerate opened the month of May with the purchase of Square Enix’s western studios, although it also captured the latest news in the sector by acquiring the authors of Neverwinter and the publishers of Catan, among others. many other movements.

