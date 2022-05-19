What does he rescue from Boca’s performance against Corinthians, the role of the referee and a dart at the critics: 11 phrases by Sebastián Battaglia

Boca Juniors regained memory in terms of performance and despite the 1-1 draw as local against Corinthiansfor the fifth date of the Copa Libertadores group stage, left a very good image looking to the future. After the criticism received for the game against Racing Club, which he ended up beating on penalties to advance to the League Cup final, the Xeneize deserved to beat Timao. This was recognized by Sebastián Battaglia in the press conference after the equality against the Brazilians, which also left him one win away from being able to confirm his pass to the round of 16 of the continental competition.

“What happened the other day (for the game against Racing) I already said. We have the opportunity to play a new final, the matches are complicated because the rival plays and we try to do our best. We didn’t have the best day, but we won on penalties. We did our job and today Boca is in a new final ”, was the beginning of his explanation about what happened last Saturday on the Lanús court for the semifinals of the domestic contest. “Today is another story. We had to turn the page and play this game, and We did it with great intensity and desire. A team was seen that wanted to win and it was Boca. We created situations, but we needed to score the second goal, nothing more”. analyzed the DT.

Battaglia remarked that the team “wanted to win” and that’s how the next meetings will be. “Every time we go out to play, we try to win looking to beat the rival. Today it would have been good to add the three points, but we have one more game left at home where we have to win it and keep up the things we do well. Before we will have a match where we must also say present. We still have finals ahead of us”remarked about the final they will face this Sunday against Tigre at the stadium Mario Alberto Kempes From Cordoba.

“We imagine a game the way it happened. They expected to have a counterattack and scored a set piece goal where they were lucky because the ball passed between our player’s legs and covered the goalkeeper. They are matches that take place in this way, We thought about it that way and we had situations to win it, but it couldn’t happen”, lamented Seba, who in turn spoke of the “finals” that will be played in the coming days, putting the semester at stake: “These are objectives that we have to meet and luckily we are in the race in all competitions. We work for this. Important games are coming up where we have all finals and today one was played as such. This weekend we have another one for the tournament and then another for the Cup. These are goals that the club has ahead of us and we personally and as a group too, We hope to be able to comply”.

Boca’s coach continued to assess the performance of his team at the press conference and told what he rescues the most. In addition, he did not want to enter into controversy with the arbitration of the Uruguayan Christian Ferreyra, although he did criticize the lack of criteria in adding the minutes lost during the brawl that began shortly after the end. “We thought of the game in a certain way in the first half and it happened. We found that goal on a set piece, where they were lucky. We looked for the tie and we got it. In the second half we kept looking and being protagonists, we were intense and we had situations. If we talk about deserving, we deserved it but we couldn’t make it happen. The referee? In that tumult that was armed and the fight perhaps he was short in the time he added, but nothing more than that”.

(Photobooks)

about if it was the best game of the year As a local, Seba recalled: “Defense had also been very good. And also in other courts, as he happened in BoliviaWe had good matches. We must continue to maintain the things we do well. That gives us confidence and will make us grow. We come from several games where the boys have been doing very well”.

Before saying goodbye, Battaglia threw a dart at those who criticize him for not giving directions or explaining his proposals in detail. “I think it was better to play in line either backwards or forwards, find diagonal passes or forward triangulations. I understood it this way, I don’t know if the defenders are in line, but we try to accommodate ourselves according to how the rivals stand, the strikers they have and where we can find the place. Oh well, I keep those things to myself, although sometimes they say that I don’t give too many instructions. Obviously, the players know what we want and are looking forI don’t want to expose them and say what we’re going to do because I don’t have to do it either. There are rivals who come later and there are things that we don’t know about them, but in the world of mouths a lot of things are known”.

And it closed with a special mention for Alan Varelaa five to remove and also to play. “Like the whole team. Not only Varela grew. Everyone was convinced that it is possible, the defense can also press higher and be attentive to that pressure. The central midfielder has to have a mix of both things (remove and play). We have to see how many balls Varela recovers. It has remove and also exit pass and panorama ”.

