“What does it mean to play well?”: Ancelotti’s defiant response to Xavi’s comparison of Real Madrid and Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti’s response to Xavi Hernández

Each institution has its identity. The clubs are the product of their past and the contribution of those interpreters who were in charge of molding a philosophy over the years. In that sense, Real Madrid y Barcelona they are no exception. Each one proclaims a very particular football style and recently the current DT, Carlo Ancelotti y Xavi Hernandezhave been commissioned to open an interesting debate.

It all started as a result of some statements he made Xavi on the eve of the quarterfinal match of the Europa League before him Eintracht Frankfurt. “The most difficult club is Barça, because apart from winning you have to play well”, he commented. That statement was taken to the last press conference of Ancelottiwho responded bluntly.

“I would like to answer with a question: What is playing well? Here everyone has their opinion. Mine is that playing well means doing it well when you have the ball and when you don’t.. You can make a spectacular defense, but that doesn’t mean you’re playing well, because if you don’t do what you need to do with the ball, you’re not playing well. And vice versa, if you attack well but you don’t defend the same, you’re not playing well,” he said. Carletto.

The experienced Italian strategist also took advantage of the controversy generated in relation to the duel between Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in the Champions League to deepen your idea: “Football is attacking and defending. And a team plays well when it is able to attack and defend well, be it with a low, medium or high pressure block.. For me this is football and no one is going to make me change my mind. For example, against City, Atlético defended very well, then you can debate whether they could have done more with the ball, but their defense was very good.”

Xavi compared Barcelona with Real Madrid

The words of Xavi Hernandez that echoed in the Santiago Bernabeu were born after a question about the performance of both teams at the European level and their answer was aimed at the fact that in the Barça there are also demands on what are the ways to win.

“Us The history of Barça demands us, not Madrid. set the bar Johan Cruyff. You have to win by playing well; if not, we are not happy. I don’t know what happens in Madrid. Madrid is a spectacular rival, it has a very competitive gene and makes itself admired, but Barcelona is another story. Here you have to win and play well. A 1-0 victory is of no use to us without playing well because it is discussed throughout the week. That is why I say that Barça is the most difficult and demanding club in the world. There is no other like this anywhere, ”valued the Catalan DT in the run-up to the defeat against Frankfurt.

But his colleague was much broader in his analysis and launched a reply that will surely reach the Camp Nou. “Everyone has their opinion of him, all teams are difficult to train. Each team has its requirements: win titles, play well, avoid relegation… Training is not simple, it is complicated. I don’t know which team is the most difficult. But it is a job that we like, if not we would do something else, “he closed Ancelotti.

