What does Mandiant do, the cybersecurity company that Google has bought for 5,400 million dollars

Google has gone shopping and spent 5.4 billion dollars to get hold of one of the most reputable cybersecurity companies in the world: Mandiant. That name may not ring a bell, but there is probably another name you do remember from recent news: SolarWinds.

In December 2020, the one that would be classified as the most sophisticated cyber attack in history, according to Microsoft. We are talking about a serious technological vulnerability that sounded alarm bells in the United States and the world due to its magnitude. This hack was discovered by Mandiant.

SolarWinds is the provider of IT solutions not only for large companies in the United States, but for government organizations such as NASA, the Pentagon, and the Air Force. But the attack on its Orion software affected some 18,000 companies and organizations worldwide, including Microsoft, Cisco and others.

It is probably the biggest security problem of the decade (so far), and one that has mobilized big technology companies to try to prevent future cyberattacks of this type. Google itself, along with Red Hat and the Linux Foundation created a project called Sigstore for just that purpose.

Now Google has gone a step further and has taken over the team that managed to detect such a problem first. With this acquisition, the company will seek improve its consulting services in cybersecurity, attack detection, response tools, validation, control and monitoring.





Mandiant will become part of Google Cloud

Mandiant is a company with 18 years of experience in the first line of defense and one of the leaders in threat intelligence in the cybersecurity sector. This transaction sees the more than 600 Mandiant consultants who currently respond to thousands of security breaches each year, and the more than 300 intelligence analysts who conduct research, become part of the Google Cloud team.

The acquisition will complement Google Cloud’s existing security strengths. Together with Mandiant, Google Cloud will offer a comprehensive security operations suite with even greater capabilities and advisory services that will help customers tackle their biggest security challenges and stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle. security.

Mandiant was also the same company that in 2021 investigated the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the largest oil pipeline company in the United States. At that time it was such a serious problem that the country had to declare a state of emergency since thousands of people were left without access to gasoline.

Much earlier, in 2013, they had already risen to fame on the cybersecurity scene after revealing evidence that a Chinese military unit was carrying out cyberattacks against at least 141 American organizations in its APT1 report.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft would also have been interested in acquiring Mandiant to enhance its Azure services, but in the end it was Google who has taken over the company to reinforce its security department with a large one.