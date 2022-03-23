What does Mexico need to qualify for Qatar 2022 in its next game against the United States

For Mexico, the matches against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador remain. (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

The Mexican team prepares to face its last three World Cup qualifying matches for the Concacaf. Qualifying for the World Cup Qatar 2022 is close to the set he leads Gerardo Martinobut nothing is certain yet.

Their next game against the United States will present an opportunity to get the ticket, at least at playoff, if in addition to winning, there is a series of combinations in other matches. The game against the greatest sports rival is key in the tricolor aspirations, regardless of whether or not the pass is achieved against them.

After eleven matches played in the Octagonal Final, the Mexican national team marches in the third position of the table with 21 units. Ahead are the teams from Canada (25 points) and the United States (21 points, but with better goal difference). However, where the Mexican leadership should focus their attention is below them with Costa Rica and Panama.

Mexico vs. United States: minute by minute of the Gold Cup final (Photo: Twitter/@GoldCup)

The Central American teams are still fighting for the possibility of entering Qatar 2022 directly, that is, in search of the places occupied by Mexicans and Americans. At the moment, the canaleros are in fourth place with 17 points, while the ticos they make them in fifth place with one less.

On the calendar remain to dispute nine units so then mathematics takes on a special relevance in the development of the matches on this day of Concacaf. The best scenario for the Mexican National Team revolves around being able to beat the Stars and Stripes squad on the Azteca Stadium field and that their pursuers in the table no ganen.

So that those of Tata Martino to get a foot in the next World Cup they need to get the three points at home and for Panama, who hosts Honduras, to lose. The same with Costa Rica, who visit Canada. If none of these results occur, in addition to complicating the classification, the uncertainty would increase for El Tri and the wait for the ticket would have to wait for their next and last games.

The Thursday March 24 El Tri will face the United States at the 8:00 p.m. on the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula, in Mexico City. Three days later, on Sunday the 27th, they will visit Honduras in a game scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Finally, the qualifying tournament concludes against El Salvador on Wednesday 30 at 7:05 p.m., also in the capital.

File photo of the DT of Mexico, Gerardo Martino. Cuscatlan Stadium, San Salvador, El Salvador. October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club América), Rodolfo Cota (Club León), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas).

defenders: Jorge Sánchez (Club América), Johan Vázquez (Genoa FC), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey FC), César Montes (Monterrey FC), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey FC), Israel Reyes (Club Puebla), Néstor Araujo (Real Club Celta de Vigo), Jesús Angulo (Tigres).

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey FC), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Erick Aguirre (Monterrey FC), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven), Diego Lainez Leyva (Real Betis Balompie).

strikers: Henry Martin (Club América), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Jesús Manuel Corona (Sevilla), Raúl Alonso Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Players Charles Acevedogoalkeeper, and Roberto Alvaradoattacking midfielder, were brought in at the last minute due to injuries to Jonathan Orozco and Rodolfo Pizarro.

