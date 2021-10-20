What does Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, think about foreign technicians

Mikel Arriola wants the best technicians to arrive and thus there will be more spectacle for the fans (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)

Mikel Arriola, president of the MX League, recently stated at a press conference that does not contemplate putting a cap on foreign strategists in the first national division. Today, Of the 18 helmsmen on the Grita México A2021, only three are Mexican: Miguel Herrera (Tigers), Javier Aguirre (Scratched) and Marcelo Michel Leaño (Chivas).

Arriola considered that it is not necessary to take such a measure, since people deserve the best possible show and for this the best possible strategists must arrive; Although in the same way he mentioned that Mexicans are in an important seedbed such as the Expansion League:

“On the issue of foreign technicians, the idea is not to set limits or quotas. The important thing is that people have the best possible show, that the best possible technicians come “

Aguirre returned from his adventure in the world to be one of the three Mexican technicians in the Apertura 2021 (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



At Grita México 2021, four strategists have been fired from their teams and three of them are national, they are: Hector Pity Altamirano, Guillermo Vazquez and Victor Manuel Vucetich. In their places they arrived: to Querétaro, Leonardo Ramos (Uruguayan); Necaxa Pablo Guede (Argentine); and in the case of Vuce his replacement was another Mexican.

The signal of a shortage of Mexican helmsmen is not something that distresses the president of the Mexican league, at least not for the moment. The manager explained that the true hotbed of technicians is in the Expansion League and in the Women’s League.

“Where I have my sights set is in a great seedbed that we have of Mexican technicians, which is the Expansion League. In the Expansion League we not only have debuts by Mexicans under 22 years of age, we not only have games where all Mexicans play, all young people and from there they make their debut in the MX League ”, he declared at a press conference.

“We have had other moments in which the Mexican directors have been the majority, but we have to worry about producing new generations of Mexican coaches and there is the Expansion League and why not the Women’s.”

Marcelo Míchel Leaño has experience in the promotion league (Photo: Twitter @ el9ymedio)

For Arriola, preparation and experience is key, but not only that which requires academic training, but also that experience that the accumulation of games can give a coach, for this reason he sees in the Expansion League a good source of training due to the number of matches that are played.

“Why not think that this new generation of Mexican coaches can come from Expansión to Liga MX, with coaches who have academic preparation, but who also have games and that is what Expansión gives. Many games a year, a lot of experience, a lot of football, both from the players in the legs and from the technicians in the tactical aspect, ”said the president of Liga MX.

“Let us continue to seek to improve the offer of Mexican technicians so that the 18 teams have better balances,” said Mikel Arriola.

However, the lack of a measure that regulates the number of foreigners in the national benches does not imply that it does not seek to balance the situation in the future. During the 13 days that have been played so far, the coaches who have shown a better and more constant work are: Santiago Solari in America, with only one defeat; and Diego Cocca in Atlas, who supports the Red and black in the league zone.

