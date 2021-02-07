What does the Denver report say about the injury suffered by Facundo Campazzo and his presence in the next game

Campazzo’s presence in Denver’s next game is in doubt (AFP)

Facundo Campazzo and all his fans looked forward to the first match of the Argentine against Los Angeles Lakers from LeBron James, last NBA champions. But the illusion did not last long: just two minutes after entering the start of the second quarter of the game, the point guard had to leave due to a discomfort in one of his knees and did not return to meet in the Staples Center.

From what happened, the alarms were lit by the physical condition of Campazzo, who had a decisive contribution in the previous triumph of his team against Utah Jazz, the best team so far this season, with a production of 11 points, five assists and two rebounds.

Shortly after Facundo left the court – the annoyance occurred when the former Real Madrid ran in attack and felt the annoyance next to the Denver substitute bench – the account that handles his communication gave details of what happened. “The MRI showed good conclusions and a serious injury was ruled out. It is a doubt for the game against Sacramento.”explained the account TeamFacu7 on Twitter, which takes care of the player’s communication.

Finally, 24 hours before the duel in which the Nuggets will visit the Sacramento Kings, the Colorado franchise offered its injury report through their official networks. In addition to the confirmation that three Denver players will not be in the game – Greg Whittington, PJ Dozier and Garry Harris – it was announced that Campazzo’s presence is questionable for this Saturday due to pain in his right knee . The same goes for the Canadian star Jamal Murray, who suffers discomfort in the same area but on the left leg.

The Nuggets’ report on Campazzo’s injury

Denver did not have its best night in its visit to Los Angeles and fell to the defending champions 114-93. At the end of the match, it was coach Michael Malone himself who also referred to the injury that fired the Argentine from the game. “Facu is a warrior, and if he says he can’t play on the knee it’s because it really must be something painful”, he expressed.

Waiting for what will happen with the presence or not of Campazzo in a new NBA day, it is to highlight that the player who became runner-up in the world with the Argentine team in the last World Cup in China 2019 averages 12 minutes of play per game with a score of 3.6 points and 1.6 assists.

After what will be the duel against the Kings, the franchise that has a record of 12 wins and nine losses so far this 2020-2021 season, march in the fourth position of the Western Conference of the NBA. The schedule for the Nuggets will continue with four games at home: first they will host the Milwaukee Bucks by Giannis Antetokounmpo, to later be local in the Ball Arena from Cleveland Cavaliers. You will then face Oklahoma City Thunder and will seek revenge against the Lakers.

