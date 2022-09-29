What does the director of Logan think about the return of Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3? This was his reaction

The news that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 raised a big question: what about his emotional farewell in 2017’s Logan? Now, Logan director James Mangold shares his opinion, saying he’s “okay” with the MCU’s decision to bring Jackman back.

In Twitter, Mangold initially posted a GIF of the exact moment X-24 impales Wolverine on a tree in the final minutes of Logan. This led many Twitter users to believe that Mangold was upset with the news of the character’s return, which prompted Mangold to explain himself in a later post.

Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up! pic.twitter.com/qaCG4Z39x4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 28, 2022

“OMG! everyone quietMangold wrote.I’m kidding! I’m fine! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or wormhole, canon or non-canon or even for no reason, I can’t wait to see what crazy things my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!“

Jackman’s role as Wolverine in Logan was supposed to be his last, and the actor said it was “the right time to leave the party, not only for me, but for the characterHowever, Jackman has also stated that the opportunity to appear in the MCU would have made him think twice about hanging up his claws.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Jackman referred to Logan themselves, with Reynolds saying: “Logan takes place in 2029… It’s something else entirely. Logan died in Logan, don’t touch thatThe actors also teased a very violent encounter between Deadpool and Wolverine, as can be expected in a movie that’s set to be rated R-rated. We’ll finally see the two characters reunite when Deadpool 3 hits theaters on March 5. September 2024.

