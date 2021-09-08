What does the Mexican National Team need to be the series leader in Qatar 2022 together with Brazil and France

The Mexican National Team is today in Pot A of the seeded teams for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

The Mexican soccer team is currently the ninth best team in the world according to the FIFA ranking updated in the month of August, only behind Belgium, Brazil, France, England, Italy, Argentina, Spain and Portugal.

This position will move with the World Cup qualifiers that all clubs are having on a continental level. If the draw for the next Qatar World Cup 2022 were to take place today, Mexico would be seeded, according to the journalist of ESPN, Alexis Martín-Tamayo Blázquez, since would be ranked at this time as the seventh best selection in the world.

Therefore, Portugal would be placed in the eighth position and Spain when losing a game against Sweden in the last days would be placed in the ninth position of the classification, which It would give way for the Mexican National Team to be part of this select group.

Spain has not had a good qualifier, opening the opportunity for Mexico to be placed in Pot A for the time being, but it still ranks first in its group. (Photo: TT News Agency Via REUTERS)

Let us remember that the seven best teams in the world plus the host are classified in the Pot A, that is the dish of honor in the competition, with the best teams in the world at the time of the draw.

That if the draw were today, but What does the Mexican National Team need to stay in the position of honor until the day of the draw? and to be able to play for the first time a World Cup in Pot A of the tournament?

To stay there, or to climb a few steps so as not to be so pressured, The Mexican National Team should, in a perfect setting, win at least all of its qualifying matches heading to the Qatar World Cup, without taking into account the result of the friendlies that may come to play before the contest.

Portugal is one of the teams that could win the last place in Pot A of the Qatar World Cup. (Photo: Pedro Nunes / REUTERS)

If this scenario occurs, the Mexican National Team I would claim to play the World Cup in the first group box, since the qualifying tournament grants many more points when winning, than the friendlies based on the indexes of the FIFA algorithm for the ranking.

There could be a chance to lose or draw some of your knockout games, since both Spain and Portugal are only going to have three more games in their confederation’s eliminatory tournament, where possibly the two teams qualify directly for the World Cup by finishing first in the group and no longer having more games on the doorstep after the final phase of the Nations League, where Spain participates (with two more matches maximum). Compared to the 12 games that Mexico will have in the coming months in qualifying phase.

The Mexican fans seek to see their National Team for the first time in Pot A of a World Cup. (Photo: Mayela López / REUTERS)

However, if the Mexican National Team draws or loses several of the 12 matches that they need in the eliminatory tournament things would get quite complicated, taking into account that the defeats remain in the qualifier (and more if Mexico loses with teams located far below such as Panama, El Salvador or Honduras).

If Spain and Portugal win all their remaining matches (including qualifiers, Nations League and some friendly with high-ranking rivals) it would make it difficult for Mexico to hold onto Pot A in qualifying, but it would still be possible by earning practically everything the Tri Play between now and mid-2022, the date the draw will take place.

Now, putting the catastrophic scenario that some team that is above Mexico in the classification (Belgium, Brazil, France, England, Italy or Argentina) does not get to classify, it would be easier for the Aztec team to get into Pot A winning the majority of their matches in qualifying.

The FIFA Ranking is updated on September 16, with its performances Mexico aims to be among the best 7 in the world. (Photo: Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

There are about 9 months before it can be known if the Mexican team will achieve for the first time in its history to be placed in Pot A of the classification for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 and see him as seeded in the most important football event on the planet.

