What does the referee’s report say about Messi’s blow and how many suspension matches could he receive?

Lionel Messi was expelled at Barcelona, which left an image more than opaque and lost the final of the Spanish Super Cup, falling to Athletic Bilbao 3-2 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. The goals for the culé were scored by the French Antoine Griezmann (Pt. 40m. And St. 32m.), While for the Basque team were converted by Oscar De Marcos (Pt. 42m.), Asier Villalibre (St. 44m.) And Iñaki Williams (PT. Sup., 3m.).

The star Rosario, 33, suffered – in this way – his first official red card in 753 games, by applying a fist blow to Asier Villalibre, in added time, when the match was extinguished and the Basque team was embracing a title that they achieved -like today- five years ago.

In general lines, the 10th of Barsa and the Argentine national team had a very low encounter. To the point that the forward did not kick into the goal on any occasion, something unusual for him. It is worth clarifying that the Argentine star was affected by a discomfort in the left femoral biceps that had him in doubt to act.

Immediately, the referee’s report Gil Manzano went viral. “In minute 120 the player (10) Messi Cuccittini, Lionel Andrés was sent off for the following reason: Hitting an opponent with his arm using excessive force while the ball was in play but not at a distance from being a player.”

The referee’s report on the expulsion of Lionel Messi from Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao for the Spanish Super Cup (@josepcapdevila)

Pending the sanction, it can be anticipated that Messi is exposed to receive between two and four suspension dates that you will have to fulfill immediately. An important clarification: if it is two days or less, it will fulfill them in the Copa del Rey, while if there are four, it must fulfill them in the Spanish Cup and League.

According to the regulations, it is a “serious offense” and Article 98 states: “Attacking another, without causing injury, considering as a determining factor of the fraudulent element, necessary in this offense, the circumstance that the action takes place while the game is stopped or at such a distance from where it is developed that it is impossible to intervene in a set of that one, it will be sanctioned with suspension of four to twelve parties ”.

Meanwhile, in article 56.8 of the regulation, it states: “The suspension for matches that is a consequence of the Spanish Super Cup regardless of its severity, will imply the prohibition of lining up, acting, accessing the pitch, the bench and the changing room area, in as many times as the sanction for the order in which they take place, although due to calendar alteration, postponement, repetition or any other circumstance, the pre-established at the beginning of the competition would have changed ”.

According to the medium Sports Carousel, Lionel Messi will receive two dates, which will be fulfilled against Cornellá for the Copa del Rey and against Elche for the Spanish League. If it receives four rounds, it will be two and two, as long as the team advances to the 16th stage of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona marches in the third position of the Spanish La Liga with 34 units. The leader is Atlético de Madrid, with 41 points and two games less, followed by Real Madrid with 37. Behind Barca in fourth place, and last qualifying place for the Champions League, Villarreal appears with 32.

The next dates for Barcelona’s La Liga de España are: Elche (V), Athletic Bilbao (L), Betis (V) and Alavés (L).

