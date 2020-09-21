What does the winner of The Great British Bake Off get?

One other collection of The Great British Bake Off is all set to get underway, and telly followers up and down the nation are trying ahead to attending to know one other batch of wonderful beginner bakers as they battle it out to develop into collection champion.

This 12 months’s Great British Bake Off contestants have been revealed final week, and every of them might be hoping to observe on from final 12 months’s winner David Atherton by impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their signature bakes, technical challenges and showstoppers.

However in addition to gaining tons of media consideration – and even perhaps being on the receiving finish of an elusive Hollywood handshake – is there a money prize at stake for the fortunate winner as properly?

Learn on for every part you must find out about the Great British Bake Off prize.

What does the profitable Great British Bake Off contestant win?

Bake Off really differs from most different well-liked competitors reveals, in that the profitable contestant does not obtain a money prize.

They don’t go away the tent utterly empty handed although – with the winner strolling away with a particular cake stand and a bunch of flowers, to not point out the status of with the ability to label themselves a Bake Off winner and the nationwide treasure standing that grants them.

After all, in some circumstances profitable the competitors can even act as a launch pad to a profitable TV or baking profession – finest exemplified by the great success of 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain, who has gone on to current a range of reveals on the BBC together with the current Nadiya Bakes.

One other success story is 2018 champion Rahul Mandal, who has been writing a column in The Occasions Journal in addition to making appearances on This Morning.

In the meantime even some former contestants who didn’t win their collection have gone on to profitable careers since their time on the present – notably Liam Charles, who participated in the 2017 version and now co-hosts Bake Off: The Professionals.

The Great British Bake Off begins on Channel four on September 22nd at 8pm.