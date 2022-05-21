What does Ti mean in NVIDIA graphics cards? An important nomenclature that led to a misunderstood joke

Currently, it is the NVIDIA RTX and AMD RX models that dominate the component market. Although we can still acquire and maintain a certain validity and stability the “classic” GTX, it is much easier to face the future of the gaming with those two mentioned above -depending on the stock, of course-. However, within the green team, Jen-Hsun Huang’s brand has interspersed “base” models with models under the nomenclature You that, sometimes, suppose a hodgepodge of letters that many users look at with mistrust and doubt. But,what does it mean that a GPU has the nomenclature Ti?

It may be difficult for the less avid user or the one lost with so many models to understand, but to reduce it to the extreme, we talk about updated models of those already launched on the market. The Californian company thus seeks to relate these submodels with the atomic symbol of the titanium in the periodic table and thus differentiate them as a product of better performance and greater potency under the brand “Titanium“.

Does that mean they are assembled with this chemical element? Nothing is further from reality. In fact, we are talking about a hoax that NVIDIA itself created to look away from the “excuse” for update models already existing giving some depth and a certain mysticism to the reason for the Ti models. In Twitterthe official account jokingly commented with the launch of the already old GTX 980 Ti that it was “created with titanium“, and powered by Maxwell.

A titanium-infused graphics card is a craziness y geniusespecially since we are talking about a metal with a precio per kilo over 100 euros, but nothing could be further from the truth. However, and given the doubts of the buyers, especially those who believed they had a very high-end product, the company itself had to go out to retract y clear up the confusion that they themselves created.

“The belief that these charts are made from Titanium has taken hold. This is a marketing gimmick and shouldn’t be taken literally, but hey, who knows, but let’s face it, it sounds pretty good.”

Infused with titanium. Powered by Maxwell. This is the GeForce GTX 980 Ti.https://t.co/cMEQA0raUM — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) June 1, 2015

Does it matter if we choose a Ti model?

The truth is with the doubts dispelled about whether we are talking about a promotional name as an excuse to sell a new GPU model or not, getting a component under this nomenclature has great advantages. NVIDIA has a habit of starting its generation of GPUs with a range of 4 models available to cover a wider range of gamers. Obviously, with all models on the market the same year of release, you have to update.

It’s the same business model that Microsoft and Sony follow with their consoles and their “Pro” models. Two letters mean a lot, in this case, getting an RTX 3080 Ti instead of the GeForce RTX 3080 is a increase not only of the memory —12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory compared to 10 GB of its base model— but of the CUDA clouds —focused on maximizing 3D calculation processes in video games—.

Obviously, depending what kind of model? An upgrade like this doesn’t sell for the same price, especially when it’s released months after the original. On the mid-range models, the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 for example, upgrading to a TI model may not be justified, but on the basic models y superiors, Yes. It is widely known that the Ti version of the RTX 3060 represents a substantial improvement that does not bring it closer to the 3070 model, but its price it is not prohibitive.