What does Ubisoft need to make a good Splinter Cell remake? Our wishes for this stealth game

After a long time in the shadows, Ubisoft breaks the silence to announce the return of Splinter Cell. But it is not a new video game but a remake. What does the company need to update to succeed with this stealth game?

Without notice and without leaks in between, Ubisoft announced the remake of one of the most beloved franchises of the stealth genre: Ubisoft would launch a new Splinter Cell game, but it would not be completely new, but a remake of the original, returning to the values ​​that made Sam Fisher’s adventure great already ago almost twenty years. At the moment, no very specific details have been given nor do we have any accompanying video to the news; yes, Ubisoft has confirmed that it will be the team of Ubisoft Toronto the person in charge of giving life to this remake and has accompanied the news with an interview in which the intentions of rescuing what made the original game great are confirmed. More concretely, don’t transform it into an open world game, as had been speculating, but to follow the linear path. In addition, the game will benefit from the powerful engine Snowdrop also created to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the Star Wars game that they also have in preparation.

The best clue we have to begin to imagine the philosophy of this remake is given to us Matt West, project producer: “You have to have a slogan, and one of the things that we currently use as a slogan, from the beginning, is the phrase “respect the glasses”. I love glasses as a symbol of Sam. We are making a game that is going to be modern, but built on the rich history of the series. The game earned its stripes the right way, being innovative and challenging, and a truly different experience than what was on the market at the time. “Respecting the glasses” helps us remember that we have to do it justice. “

“Respect the glasses”

This slogan can also mean something else: rescue the stealth style of the original game that with the passage of time and continuations was lost. But nevertheless, its creators also claim that it is a modern game. Glasses are Sam’s signature, but their use had a reason for being in a decade where the play of light and shadow was very spectacular. It also had the consequence that players would spend a good portion of the adventure staring at a black and white screen.

What I mean by this? That the stealth genre, for those of us who have been playing it all our lives, has changed a lot. Splinter Cell is heir to the classic system proposed by games like Thief, in which an indicator warned us of how much light there was in the place where we were; if it was high, they would see us even from afar, if it was low, “you are the shadow of a ghost”, as Lambert says.

These systems based on light and shadow, although they are still in force, they are less and less used. As technology progressed, the games didn’t want to make the stage so dark and many missions took place in broad daylight. Therefore, darkness and other factors began to matter less. Games like Batman favor verticality with the hook and gargoyles; Dishonored the game with supernatural powers (and also verticality); Hitman continued his pattern of camouflaging himself in crowds; The Phantom Pain took his experience to the open world allowing you to approach the mission from any angle; and many others urged us to hide behind parapets or in bushes to go unnoticed, facilitating in some cases stealth mechanics.

With Splinter Cell I think there is a lot of room for improvement for a remakeWith that phrase of “respect the glasses”, it can be understood that, although from a modern perspective, Ubisoft wants to return to the roots of the saga. No more chain deaths from games like Conviction or Blacklist no matter how spectacular they were. With everything, since its announcement, I have not stopped wondering how much to remake and how much to reboot there really is in this project. The Prince of Persia remake, for example, endures a more traditional remake. You can beautify the whole while fixing camera problems and smoothing animations, but its puzzles and challenges on the platforms still work like clockwork. In Splinter Cell, especially in the first game, I think there is a lot of room for improvement. Not only can you create hyper-realistic environments with the Snowdrop, improve Sam’s animations and movements and make the interface more updated and comfortable; you can also rethink many of its levels.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Collection.

For example, in the first level of the game we must infiltrate a residence in Georgia looking for two CIA agents to later cross the streets and sneak into the police station. The level approach is quite linear, with a single path through which to cross the residence, the streets, and the police station. I believe that there is room to redesign these levels and give them a freer approach, in which the player can choose whether to sneak through the gardens, climb the pipe to the roof, or find a hatch to the basement, for example. Each approach would have its own challenges and clues to follow to find the agents. It would still be a closed level, not open world, but with a non-linear design that takes advantage of Sam’s gadgets in different ways. This is not new, basically. As the saga grew, there were more and more infiltration opportunities to reach the same objective that helped the player to feel that they had read the scenario well.

Another challenge the team faces is testing the patience of the modern player. The first Splinter Cell was perhaps somewhat more affordable, but as we progressed through the levels and also in the installments of the original trilogy, we had to be more careful with our steps, spending a lot of time in the shadows observing the routes and patrols of the enemies to come up with a good move. Modern stealth games have also altered this classic vision of stealth, allowing the player to take more risks and even facilitating some actions, such as that programming trick that makes, when we are about to grab an enemy from behind, this afternoon. more in turning around than marking your usual route. Splinter Cell, on the other hand, not only played with the lights and shadows, but also with the fine ears of some guards who demanded the player to crouch and with the slowest advance so as not to be discovered. In case it is not clear at this point, I am not asking the game to update to modern standards. In this article I limit myself to pointing out the contrasts and changes that have occurred within a genre that I adore, as well as the challenges that the Ubisoft team faces in contrasting the classic style of stealth games in a modern player market. and often more impatient than before. While I enjoy both styles of stealth, deep down (and not just stealth) we’ve all lost some patience as leisure consumers.

20-year history of Sam Fisher

Another point that I have been reflecting on since the announcement of the remake is the history of Splinter Cell. The most veteran of the magazine will remember the quarrels that existed at the time between Splinter Cell and Metal Gear, for example. I never had problems in this regard, because I liked both. I loved Sam Fisher’s stealth and how you had to polish your technique in every guard you capture, while I love the Metal Gear universe and was so drawn to his stories. Those of Splinter Cell, the truth is that they never caught my attention. The first games focus on the creation of this new government initiative, Third Echelon, carrying out shadow operations and questionable legality.

With Splinter Cell, I just wanted to keep enjoying its levels, gadgets, new moves, and stealth challenges.Slowly, Ubisoft turned their stories around to make them something more personal, and focused on the figure of Sam Fisher and his family. The classic “This time is personal” motto. Sam becomes a double agent, shaves his hair, rebels against the agency, loses his daughter, but no… In my opinion, they never quite got him to play Splinter Cell to find out what happens next; he just wanted to continue enjoying his levels, his gadgets, his new moves and stealth challenges.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent.

Even being a remake, I don’t think they should respect the story of the original word for word. There are, instead, some aspects that I think would be interesting from a current perspective. Third Echelon’s own foundation is full of moral issues that would be interesting to explore further, almost to the level that later in our real world the NSA became an intelligence agency with the power to circumvent the privacy rights of citizens. .

At the same time, Sam Fisher in the first game is almost a blank canvas. A veteran agent who has been retired from field operations for twenty years and yet remains as efficient as the first day. In the first game, he sometimes willingly accepts that all the information is not revealed to him under the most bizarre excuses. There is much in this speech that could be explored to build a more robust narrative.

A new stage for Splinter Cell?

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory.

There is no doubt that the Splinter Cell remake is excellent news for its fans, for recovering a legend such as Sam Fisher. I believe that Ubisoft is going through a season of experimentation right now, both with this Splinter Cell and with the remake of The Sands of Time from Prince of Persia. He is putting together relatively small teams to carry out these productions. At the end of the day, this project is not in charge of “entire Toronto” (sorry), but a new division within the studio, much smaller than what is necessary to make a production like the recent Far Cry 6.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more remakes of some classic Ubisoft gamesI would not be surprised if it did not end here and that in the future we would see more remakes of some classic Ubisoft games from the first decade of the century. Right now, in fact, I see a remake of Beyond Good & Evil more feasible than its second part. Nor would I be surprised if they did the same with the first Assassin’s Creed or with a Ghost Recon. In any case, I believe that the remakes of Prince of Persia and Splinter Cell are built with the intention of testing the waters outside the identity that the company now has as “creator of endless open worlds.” See what the reception is like to get back some of your old licenses and later create a completely original new installment. It is, in short, the same approach that Activision did with Crash Bandicoot, for example. For my part, although I admit that I am less and less akin to this wave of nostalgia that remakes bring us, if it is the requirement for us to see Sam Fisher come out of the shadows again, so be it.