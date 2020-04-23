What episodes of The Simpsons predicted the future? Disney Plus has a list

Amongst the many accolades The Simpsons has picked up over its lengthy years is a repute as one thing of a soothsayer, with followers usually stating cases by which the animated comedy has seemingly predicted the future.

And now, Disney+ has handily compiled a list of all the episodes which have obvious future-predicting parts – curating them in a single assortment referred to as The Simpsons Predict on the platform.

In complete, the list consists of 13 episodes taken from throughout the present’s 31 seasons, with highlights together with The Metropolis Of New York vs Homer Simpson, which some followers have mentioned foreshadows 9/11, and Lisa’s Sax, which comprises a reference to an Ebola outbreak.

Different episodes embody Elementary Faculty Musical, which predicts MIT professor Bengt Holmström profitable a Nobel Prize, Lisa’s Wedding ceremony, which exhibits the London skyline with a constructing that appeared eerily just like The Shard properly earlier than the skyscraper had been constructed, and Lisa’s Curl, which foretold the USA coming from behind to beat Sweden to win the Curling gold medal at the Winter Olympics – one thing which got here true eight years after the episode was broadcast.

Along with The Simpsons Predict assortment, Disney+ has additionally launched a quantity of different themed collections handpicking episodes from throughout the present’s run, resembling The Simpsons Journey, The Simpsons Rock and The Simpsons Sports activities.

You could find a full list of episodes included in The Simpsons Predict assortment under:

Season 6, Episode 8 – ‘Lisa On Ice’

Season 6, Episode 19 – ‘Lisa’s Wedding ceremony’

Season 9, Episode 1 – ‘The Metropolis Of New York vs Homer Simpson’

Season 9, Episode 4 – ‘Lisa’s Sax’

Season 10, Episode 2 – ‘Wizard Of Evergreen Terrace’

Season 10, Episode 5 – ‘When You Dish Upon A Star’

Season 11, Episode 17 – ‘Bart To The Future’

Season 20, Episode 4 – ‘Treehouse Of Horror XIX’

Season 21, Episode 13 – ‘Boy Meets Curl’

Season 22, Episode 1 – ‘Elementary Faculty Musical’

Season 23, Episode 22 – ‘Lisa Goes Gaga’

Season 25, Episode 16 – ‘You Don’t Have To Stay Like A Referee’

Season 29, Episode 1 – ‘The Serfsons‘

