What films are showing at drive-in cinemas?

Cinemas and occasions planners have needed to pivot this summer time to draw a newly social-distanced viewers – and one reply has been to schedule a variety of drive-in film nights, ranging from early July.

Reside out your Grease-fuelled, drive-in fantasy and roll as much as a variety of areas throughout the UK, all providing scenic, touch-free occasions with a slate of films, from Soiled Dancing to the most recent big-screen hits like 1917.

Learn on for every part it is advisable to find out about the place to seek out drive-in screenings and easy methods to purchase tickets.

What drive-in cinemas are there?

The Luna Cinema, The Drive In, and On the Drive In are all providing drive-in cinema viewings from July.

Luna Cinema (or The Lune Drive-In) have already introduced that they are going to host drive-in nights in numerous venues throughout the UK, together with Allianz Park in London, Warwick Fortress, and Bleinheim Palace in Oxford. Extra are anticipated to be introduced quickly, so hold a watch out on their web site.

At The Drive In has drive-in viewings introduced throughout the UK, together with Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, and Newcastle, and two London areas to this point. You may also request for them to do a drive-in in your metropolis.

The Drive In not solely has drive-in films on present at the Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield, however may also host comedy and music nights.

Rooftop Movie Membership will present films at Alexandra Palace in London, with their new “Drive In Movie Membership”.

What films are showing?

Luna Cinema is internet hosting an enormous vary of films throughout its numerous venues from early July onwards, together with traditional drive-in movie Grease, Little Mermaid, Soiled Dancing, Sister Act, The Blues Brothers, and newer hits like Joker, Jojo Rabbit, and Rocketman.

In addition they have sing-along choices for a number of films, though hurry – tickets are promoting out rapidly. You’ll be able to e book tickets right here.

At The Drive In can also be screening Grease, alongside different hits like Again To The Future, Jaws, The Lion King, A Star Is Born, and Toy Story. You’ll be able to see their full schedule and e book tickets right here.

The Drive In gives a variety of reside occasions, together with reside comedy, inspirational audio system, music gigs, and naturally, a big selection of drive-in films to select from, together with 1917, La La Land Knives Out, Moana, and Dumbo.

You’ll be able to see their full schedule and e book tickets right here.

Rooftop Movie Membership will present drive-in films at Alexandra Palace, London, from 4th July with one thing for everybody, with a various movie listing that features Black Panther, Struggle Membership, and Lego Film 2.

To see their full schedule and e book tickets now, you possibly can go to their web site right here.

